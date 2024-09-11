Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: printwatch, x-men

PrintWatch: X-Men #1 Gets A Third Printing And More

PrintWatch: X-Men #1 gets a Third Printing, Seconds for Rook Exodus #5, Uncanny X-Men #2, Wolverine #1, Ultimates #4, and Daisy Chain #1

Article Summary X-Men #1 secures a third printing with new variants by Ryan Stegman, including a 1:25 black and white edition.

Rook Exodus #5 by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok gets a second printing with a new cover by Fabok.

Uncanny X-Men #2 and Wolverine #1, with DNA-themed Gleason cover, both gear up for second printings this October.

Daisychain Dark Desires #1 receives a second printing in November with intriguing cover art by Dody Eka and Leah Kemp.

Mostly Marvel Comics with a little Image Comics and Comicsburgh going to second – and third – printings in this Printwatch edition. And we have covers for most of them… but not for the first one,

PrintWatch: Rook Exodus #5 by Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok and Brad Anderson is getting a second printing from Ghost Machine/Image Comics for the 9th of October. No cover yet, but it's by Fabok.

PrintWatch: While the 16th October sees Marvel Comics send X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman for a third printing with a recoloured Ryan Stegman #1 variant and a 1:25 black and white variant by Stegman.

PrintWatch: Uncanny X-Men #2 by Gail Simone and David Marqez for a second printing with a David Marquez variant and lots of Outliers.

PrintWatch: Ultimates #4 by Deniz Camp and Phil Noto gets a second printing with a Dike Ruan cover and a 1:25 Inhyuk Lee virgin variant. Loving those Fantastic Mice.

And the 23rd of October brings a second printing of Wolverine #1 which only came out today, with a Pat Gleason X-Ray cover and a 1:25 Peach Momoko variant. Adamantium, as seen in Gleason's cover is going to plat a major role in this comic book, as someone is coming for it all. Check the DNA double helix on the claws…

Also reported last week, but now with the cover, is the 1:25 variant Esad Ribic cover for the second printing of Aliens Vs Avengers #1, which will spotlight the new look for Spider-Man, incorporating a face hugger symbiote costume. It says Not Final but it usually is.

PrintWatch: Daisychain Dark Desires #1 by Alfred Paige, Mike Lynch, and Igor Kurilin gets a second printing in Comicsburgh's November 2024 solicits and solicitations for the 20th of November, with a cover by Dody Eka and Leah Kemp. The trade versions have a cover price of $10, and the virgin cover for $20 a pop.

