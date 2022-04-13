Promethee 13:13: ABLAZE's Intense Sci-Fi Psy-Horror Graphic Novel

ABLAZE will be publishing an intense psychological sci-fi horror release with the launch of PROMETHEE 13:13 #1 on July 6th. This is a major new series from Andy Diggle and Shawn Martinborough.

PROMETHEE 13:13 tells the thrilling, fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019, at 13:13. Where an inexplicable scientific phenomenon occurs across 13 days, happening each day at 1:13 pm in the afternoon. As the threat of global apocalypse hangs over the planet, the future of humanity has been plunged into chaos and obscurity.

PROMETHEE 13:13 comes from renowned creators Andy Diggle (Green Arrow: Year One, James Bond, The Losers, Hellblazer), Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves, Batman: Detective Comics, The Black Panther, Hellboy), Dave Stewart (Hellboy, DC: The New Frontier, The Umbrella Academy), and Jock (Batman, The Losers) and will be available in print and digital editions from ABLAZE.

PROMETHEE 13:13 will be distributed in print worldwide by Diamond Comic and Diamond Book Distributors.

PROMETHEE 13:13 issue 1 · MSRP: $3.99 · Available July 6th

What if you knew the world was about to end? What would you be willing to do to save the people you love? PROMETHEE 13:13 tells the thrilling, fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019, at 13:13.

"Darla Clemenceau has been plagued by apocalyptic visions ever since she was abducted by a UFO as a child. Now, she's ready to put it all behind her and move on with her life. But what if it's all true? A dangerous cult militia is prepping for the end of the world, and they see Darla as the key to their survival…

Meanwhile, something alien is awakening on the dark side of the Moon, and the crew of the space shuttle Atlantis have a rendezvous with destiny…"

PROMETHEE 13:13 Issue 1 will feature main cover art by Jock and variant covers by Andrea Sorrentino and Max Bertolini.