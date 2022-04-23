Promethee Prequel in Ablaze July 2022 Solicits

Andy Diggle and Shawn Martinbrough are launching a prequel to Christophe Bec's graphic novel series, Promethee, with Promethee 13:13, from Ablaze in their July 2022 solicits and solicitations, as well as the collection of Animal Castle making the front cover of Previews and more besides…

PROMETHEE 1313 #1 CVR A JOCK (MR)

ABLAZE

MAY221053

MAY221054 – PROMETHEE 1313 #1 CVR B SORRENTINO (MR) – 3.99

MAY221055 – PROMETHEE 1313 #1 CVR C BERTOLINI PARODY (MR) – 3.99

MAY221056 – PROMETHEE 1313 #1 CVR D BLANK ED (MR) – 10

MAY221057 – PROMETHEE 1313 #1 CVR E 10 COPY JOCK VIRGIN INCV (MR) – 3.99

MAY221058 – PROMETHEE 1313 #1 CVR F 20 COPY SORRENTINO VIRGIN INCV (MR) – 3.99

MAY221059 – PROMETHEE 1313 #1 CVR G 30 COPY BERTOLINI VIRGIN INCV (MR) – 3.99

MAY221060 – PROMETHEE 1313 #1 CVR H 40 COPY SORRENTINO B&W INCV (MR) – 3.99

MAY221061 – PROMETHEE 1313 #1 CVR I 50 COPY JOCK B&W INCV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Shawn Martinbrough (CA) Jock

Andy Diggle (The Losers, Thief of Thieves, Hellblazer, Uncanny), Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves, Batman: Detective Comics, The Black Panther, Hellboy), Dave Stewart (Hellboy, DC: The New Frontier, The Umbrella Academy), and Jock (Batman, The Losers) bring you a psychological sci-fi horror comic full of alien conspiracy…

What if you knew the world was about to end? What would you be willing to do to save the people you love?

Darla Clemenceau has been plagued by apocalyptic visions ever since she was abducted by a UFO as a child. Now, she's ready to put it all behind her and move on with her life. But what if it's all true? A dangerous cult militia is prepping for the end of the world, and they see Darla as the key to their survival…

Meanwhile, something alien is awakening on the dark side of the Moon, and the crew of the space shuttle Atlantis have a rendezvous with destiny…

A prequel to Promethee – Christophe Bec's best-selling, mind-bending graphic novel series, Promethee 13:13 tells the thrilling fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019 at 13:13.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ANIMAL CASTLE HC VOL 01 (MR)

ABLAZE

MAY221051

MAY221052 – ANIMAL CASTLE HC VOL 01 SGN ED (MR) – 99

(W) Xavier Dorison (A / CA) Felix Delep

On the Farm all animals were equal.

In the Castle some are more equal than others.

For fans of the bestselling Stray Dogs and the Eisner Award winning Beasts of Burden comes an animal fable at once familiar and surprising! You may think you know the story, but set aside your assumptions. This animal uprising is unlike any you have read!

Nestled in the heart of a farm forgotten by men, the Animal Castle is ruled with an iron hoof by President Silvio. The bull and its dog militia savor their power, while the other animals are exhausted by work, until the arrival of the mysterious Azelar, a traveling rat who will teach them the secrets of civil disobedience.

Collecting issues 1-5 of the bestselling comic series into a handsome hardcover volume, with complete cover gallery and bonus material, including behind the scenes info and illustrations.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 24.99

BELIT & VALERIA #3 CVR A FIUMARA (MR)

ABLAZE

MAY221062

MAY221063 – BELIT & VALERIA #3 CVR B TOMASSO (MR) – 3.99

MAY221064 – BELIT & VALERIA #3 CVR C ROOTH (MR) – 3.99

MAY221065 – BELIT & VALERIA #3 CVR D BUCHEMI HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

MAY221066 – BELIT & VALERIA #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV FIUMARA VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

MAY221067 – BELIT & VALERIA #3 CVR F 20 COPY INCV TOMASSO VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

MAY221068 – BELIT & VALERIA #3 CVR G 30 COPY INCV FIUMARA B&W (MR) – 3.99

(W) Max Bemis (A) Rodney Buchemi (CA) Seba Fiumara

See its true skull-cracking nature, its unrestrained blood-splattering violence, mayhem, and sexuality!

Two she-pirates, one recently dead, and the other less than willing are all that stands between chaos and order.

The secret behind Bêlit's resurrection is revealed! And it involves the gods themselves! But once the source of this miracle comes to light, a betrayal from someone close becomes imminent. Will the truth provide her with more power? Or be her doom?

Bonus material included: The original Robert E. Howard essay "The Hyborian Age"

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LIFE ZERO #6 CVR A CHECCHETTO (MR)

ABLAZE

MAY221069

MAY221070 – LIFE ZERO #6 CVR B HORAK VAR (MR) – 3.99

MAY221071 – LIFE ZERO #6 CVR C NIETO VAR (MR) – 3.99

MAY221072 – LIFE ZERO #6 CVR D CASAS PARODY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Stefano Vietti (A / CA) Marco Checchetto

A thrilling new adventure drawn by the artist of Marvel Comics' Devil's Reign & Daredevil, Marco Checchetto! At the limits between science fiction, action and horror is LIFE ZERO!

Captain Derek Shako has had to make some tough choices to keep as many of his people alive as possible, but some of those choices are about to come back and haunt him more than any zombie outbreak ever could!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LIFE ZERO #6 CVR G 30 COPY CHECCHETTO B&W INCV (MR)

ABLAZE

BREAKER OMNIBUS GN VOL 04 (MR)

ABLAZE

MAY221076

(W) Jeon Geuk-Jin (A / CA) Park Jin-Hwan

Chun-Woo Han, aka Goo Moon Ryong, aka Nine-Door Dragon, must rescue his student Si-Woon from the martial arts alliance, and the only way to do so is to put his own life on the line! Taking a page from the book of his own master, Chun-Woo starts down a dangerous path for his disciple's sake.

Hoping to finally bring an end to his long-lasting misfortunes, the Goo Moon Ryong willingly jumps into a trap, leading to what could be his final battle against the skilled fighters of the alliance. And while the big clash between the showy techniques of the martial arts schools and the immovable will of the Nine-Door Dragon will make alliance fighters fall like autumn leaves, Chun-Woo may not have what it takes to get past the most elite fighters of the Murim worlds and save Si-Woon!

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 19.99

VOICES OF WATER HC (MR)

ABLAZE

MAY221079

(W) Tiziano Sclavi (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Under a persistent rain, which seems destined to never subside, Stavros lives and moves through the streets of a dark and gloomy nameless city. He has a job and a fiancée; his life is normal. Yet several, different voices talk to him – sometimes whispering, sometimes whining or yelling – whenever he hears the water running. One day, as Stavros wanders the city under a heavy rain, voices become insistent, revealing his deepest, unspeakable secrets, as well as his dreams and memories. He is tormented by these mysterious voices, perhaps a sign of his madness. Or perhaps of a wider, collective madness, which infects everyone around him, to the point of being transmitted to the entire universe.

A dramatic graphic novel full of black humor, spectacular and disturbing, written with visionary power and extraordinary narrative impetus by an absolute master of comics, Tiziano Sclavi, the creator of Dylan Dog. And illustrated by one of the most important Italian comics artists of the last decade, Werther Dell'Edera, co-creator of the bestselling Something Is Killing The Children.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 16.99

IDHUN CHRONICLES GN VOL 02 RESISTANCE REVELATION

ABLAZE

MAY221080

(W) Laura Gallego, Andr?s Carri?n Moratinos (A / CA) Estudio Fenix

Experience the hit anime Netflix show as a graphic novel series!

Alsan, now Alexander, has returned to Earth and wants to re-organize the Resistance. He must locate Jack and Victoria and prepare them to fight. What dangerous adventures will they be involved in this time? The graphic novel based on Laura Gallego's books continues on in the fight for peace in the world of Idhun.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 12.99