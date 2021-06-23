Psych 3's Timothy Omundson: Lassiter Gun & Badge Still Fit Like Glove

Back in May, "PsychOs" around the world learned that Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen would be returning for a third round of sleuthing with Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus. With production underway in Vancouver, viewers learned earlier this month that Allen Maldonado (black-ish, The Last O.G.) was joining the cast as Selene's (Jazmyn Simon) not-quite-so-ex husband, private eye Alan Decker. So before their shotgun wedding ahead of the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Hill) go rogue to find Selene's missing "ex." Meanwhile, Omundson's Lassiter grapples with the future of his career- and we're going to use that as a segue to check in with Omundson, who took to social media to mark his first day back wearing Lassiter's gun and badge (and yes, "they both still fit like a glove").

Here's a look at Omundson's Instagram post and tweet marking the first day, and also throwing some love to the Psych family:

Here's a look back at the announcement from last month:

During a 2020 episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Hill and Rodriguez explained to the Smallville star what it is that keeps them coming back. In addition, they revealed how not taking themselves too seriously, treating the cast and crew with equal respect, and just being decent to one another not only contribute to the show's enduring popularity but also made the production one that people enjoyed being a part of.

Of course, you're most likely looking for the full episode at this point. No worries, because we've got you covered:

And just in case you're feeling a bit nostalgic, here's a look back at the official trailer for Peacock's Psych 2: Lassie Come Home– followed by those moments that didn't make the cut but thankfully found their way to us: the bloopers:

Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson, "This Is Us," "American Housewife") is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez, "A Million Little Things," "Psych") and Gus (Dulé Hill, "Suits," "Psych") return to Lassie's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Psych 3: This Is Gus stems from Universal Studio Group's UCP, in association with Thruline Entertainment. Series creator Steve Franks serves as executive producer and director, with Franks and Rodriguez co-writing. Chris Henze will executive produce for Thruline, alongside Rodriguez and Hill.

