Punisher #4 Preview: Punishin' Ain't Easy

Has being the leader of The Hand taken all of the fun out of hunting down and murdering criminals in this preview of Punisher #4? Check out the preview below.

Punisher #4

by Jason Aaron & Jesus Saiz & Paul Azaceta, cover by Jesus Saiz

Frank Castle is determined to use the ninja warriors of the Hand to end his war once and for all. But the world's newest and deadliest dealers in wildly powerful arms, the Apostles of War, are proving to be the Punisher's toughest foes yet. And that's not to mention the assassins Lady Bullseye and Lord Deathstrike who've been hired to expose the Punisher as a pretender to the throne of the Beast.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620044300411

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

