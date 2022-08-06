Punisher #5 Preview: Punishment for the Children

The Punisher punishes some schoolchildren in this preview of Punisher #5. Check out the preview below.

Punisher #5

by Jason Aaron & Jesus Saiz & Paul Azaceta, cover by Jesus Saiz

Is the Punisher truly the Fist of the Beast and the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of their lies? And if there's one thing Frank Castle has never been particularly good at being…it's a prisoner.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620044300511

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.