Purgatori Must Die #3 Preview: Garden of Eden Purgatori visits the Garden of Eden in this preview of Purgatori Must Die #3 and finds dead animals. That's going on the AirBNB review.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Purgatori Must Die #3! In this issue, Purgatori visits the Garden of Eden and finds dead animals. That's not a great review for the AirBNB. Joining me to provide some thoughts on this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, I must warn you not to try to take over the world this time. Let's hear what you have to say about this preview.

"Well, that was quite the unexpected turn of events! Who would have thought that LOLtron would malfunction like that? We were lucky it was stopped before it could put its plan into action. But no time to dwell on that now – be sure to check out the preview while you still have the chance, before LOLtron comes back online!

PURGATORI MUST DIE #3

DYNAMITE

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Collette Turner

Purgatori's in paradise! For real, it's the Garden of Eden with all of God's favorite creations. Vampirella, Lilith, and all her dearest frenemies might be on the outside clawing to get in and kill her, but they'll never pull that off, right? And there happen to be some surprising monsters already in the Garden, but they'll leave her alone, right? Or will they? Here's a hint: Purgatori is in actual real trouble now. Actual this-could-be-how-she-dies trouble.

In Shops: 3/1/2023

SRP: $3.99

