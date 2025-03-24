R.E. Burke, Shackled On The Way To The Plane, On Being Home In Wales

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Becky Burke, R.E. Burke

R.E. Burke, detained for three weeks in the USA, shackled on the way to the plane, on being back home in Wales with her family.

The UK government's foreign travel advice to citizens travelling to the USA changed last week. From a simple "the authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules" to a warning to "comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry. The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules." This comes directly in the light of the experiences of British cartoonist R.E Burke, or Becky Burke. She has literally changed the UK government's advice to its citizens. How many comic book creators can say that?

On the 9th of March 2025, Bleeding Cool first reported the story of R.E Burke, who had been detained by ICE when crossing the US/Canada border over what was revealed as a trivial visa issue. She was held at a detention centre in Tacoma, Washington, for nineteen days and received a lot of press attention the week after our initial report. The week after her eventual release, her father, Paul Burke, who had fought for Becky, got media and political attention as to her plight and updated the world on how she was doing from their family home in Wales. We reproduce it in full below.

After 19 harrowing days in ICE detention due to a visa mix-up, our daughter Becky has finally returned home to the UK. Instead of allowing her to take an immediate flight back, Homeland Security detained her in handcuffs at a Tacoma, WA facility under harsh conditions. The current immigration crackdown and systemic delays exacerbated her ordeal, worsened by a shortage of immigration judges. Becky's nightmare ended on March 18th, and she is now beginning to recover.

The Light of Kindness and Compassion

Throughout this ordeal, we were overwhelmed by the incredible kindness of friends, strangers, experts, politicians, and the media. From visitors making long journeys to see Becky, to generous donations for necessities, we cannot express our gratitude enough. This experience has reaffirmed our faith in humanity—showing that even in the darkest times, compassion shines through.

A Word of Caution for Travellers

Becky's story serves as a warning to anyone planning extended trips to the USA: always triple-check visa requirements and confirm them with the US Embassy. Print any documentation for added security.

Becky is also planning to produce a graphic novel highlighting her story and how it is not an isolated case. She wants to support her fellow detainees who are still locked up, a group of women who helped Becky get through this horrible experience, despite their own grim situation.When she feels able to she will start posting again on her instagram page @R.E.Burke

Frequently Asked Questions

Did she overstay the 90 day limit on the ESTA tourist visa?

No. She had only been in the USA for 50 days when she had planned to travel by bus to Canada, she was planning to spend 2 months in Canada and then fly home to the UK.

Did she break the rules of the ESTA?

The ESTA is for tourists only. For work or study a specific visa is required. Becky did a lot of research before she went and what she had planned was classed as tourism. This was accepted when she entered the US on 7th January. It was also accepted in 2023 when she spent two weeks in San Francisco, with a host family. On the 26th February, US border officers suddenly decided staying with host families and joining in with household chores was now classed as work. Our US Immigration Lawyer said they got their definition of work wrong.

Was she given a chance to return to the UK at her own cost?

No, this was not offered at the border despite this being the usual protocol for tourists. ICE had the chance to offer this at any stage during her detention, her parents even had a flight home booked for her at one point, in the hope they would let her take it, but they didn't.

Does she have a criminal record?

No. She also has many people who testify to her good character and her gentle soul.

Was she allowed to let family know when she was being deported?

No. One of the other detainees had to call us to say she had left. Even the British Consulate were not told that she had boarded the flight. We were only certain when she arrived at Heathrow.

Was she treated with 'dignity and respect' as written in ICE policy.

No. She was handcuffed when she was transferred from the border to the facility. When inside the facility ICE did not communicate where she was in the process, all her possessions were confiscated, lights were on 24/7 and there were four head counts each day during which they were forced stay on their bunk for at least an hour. When she was eventually transferred to Seattle airport to fly home she was taken in leg and waist chains and handcuffs, and was escorted to the plane.