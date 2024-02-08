Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, little brown, RAchel Brian

Rachel Brian's New Comic Wants You To (Be Smart About) Screen Time!

(Be Smart About) Screen Time! is a comic book guide written and illustrated by Rachel Brian, animator and co-creator of the Tea Consent video

(Be Smart About) Screen Time! is a comic book guide written and illustrated by Rachel Brian, animator and co-creator of the Tea Consent video, viewed more than 150 million times. Which is slightly ironic given her new comic book, a nonfiction graphic novel-style guide to using electronic devices and social media safely and responsibly. And it's the third in a series of similarly themed comic books from Rachel Brian.

Rachel Brian is a former researcher and educator, has a B.A. in biology from Brown University, an M.Ed. in educational psychology, and is a lifelong artist who has worked in print illustration, design and graphic recording, as well as having taught physiology, biology, and maths at both the high school and college level. She lives in Providence, Rhode Island. The founder, owner, and principal animator of Blue Seat Studios, she is best known for her work on Tea Consent, a video that has been translated into over 20 languages. The follow-up, Consent for Kids, also has a massive reach. She is also the author of the Worry (Less) Book and Respect: Consent Boundaries And Being In Charge Of You, the first two of her Be Smart About books.

Lisa Yoskowitz at Little, Brown has acquired world rights to (Be Smart About) Screen Time! to be published in the autumn of 2024. Rachel Brian's agent, Molly Ker Hawn, at the Bent Agency, negotiated the deal.

In 2019, Little, Brown had the directive to expand their graphic novel list for the years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director of Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then.

