Rachel Elliott Auctions Middle-Grade OGN The Real Riley Mayes

Rachel Elliott has sold her very first graphic novel The Real Riley Mayes at auction to Donna Bray at HarperCollins/Balzer and Bray, The Real Riley Mayes is a middle-grade graphic novel that about "first inklings of identity and belonging in a small town. When rumors fly about a queer crush, Riley, with the help of new friends and an old celebrity, wins over the mean girls."

Rachel Elliott tweeted out "this graphic novel has been bouncing around in my notebooks, backpacks, desk drawers, etc since 2015. MAY 2022, you can finally meet THE REAL RILEY MAYES!" and also says "If you love secret codes, parallel cat universes, and dude-ish girls who act out humorous death scenes, you'll want to read this book." Rachel Elliott currently teaches first-year composition, multimedia writing, and writing comics at the University of Kentucky, as well as a variety of comic and zine workshops for kids and adults.

HarperCollins/Balzer and Bray, will publish The Real Riley Mayes in May 2022. Rachel Elliott's agent Susan Hawk at Upstart Crow Literary ran the auction and negotiated the deal for world English rights.

HarperCollins Publishers LLC is one of the world's largest publishing companies and is one of the Big Five English-language publishing companies, alongside Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Hachette, and Macmillan. The company is headquartered in New York City and is a subsidiary of News Corp. The name is a combination of several publishing firm names: Harper & Row, an American publishing company acquired in 1987—whose own name was the result of an earlier merger of Harper & Brothers (founded in 1817) and Row, Peterson & Company—together with UK publishing company William Collins, Sons (founded in 1819), acquired in 1989. HarperCollins has publishing groups in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, India, and China. The company publishes many different imprints, both former independent publishing houses and new imprints. And now a new graphic novel series.