Rachel Summers, Unique In the Multiverse? Knights Of X #2 Spoilers

Around 35 years ago, during the Excalibur Cross-Time Caper, it was observed that they never came across another version of Rachel Summers, the Phoenix, while jumping from dimension to dimension,

As if there was only one Rachel Summers across the entire Multiverse. Now, since then, we have seen other realities in which Rachel Summers appeared. But there was an idea that a being from the future of an another reality that no longer existed, making home in a reality that did, might make her … rarer. More unusual to find, certainly.

Later, when Alan Davis returned to the title to write as well as draw it, he revealed a new origin for the Phoenix Force on Earth behind the establishment of the Multiverse as governed by Otherworld, establishing Merlyn's power, by way of Excalibur's lighthouse headquarters and home to the Braddocks. And with Brian Braddock chosen as this reality's Captain Britain.

It's a small note, but it pops up in passing during today's Knights Of X #2, as Rachel Summers goes up against the Furies. Who identity her as being unique in Otherworld with no additional selves – an anomaly.

Of course, maybe game recognises game? The Fury, created by another reality's Mad Jim Jaspers, is also a sole survivor of a reality destroyed by Otherworld, who made it through to the same world, just as Rachel Summers did. And it is The Furies, under the command of Meryln who now seize Sir James Jaspers, and introducing power dampening fluid Blightswill…

Which means we are also going to get the long-awaited return of Gia Whitechapel, Sheriff of Blightspoke, as the battles between magic and witchbreed continue.

There may be only one of her as well… or rather, only one that Marvel will admit to.

KNIGHTS OF X #2

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220980

(W) Tini Howard (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Yanick Paquette

THE QUEST REVEALED!

Betsy Braddock has assembled her Knights of X! Their mission: to save Otherworld from Merlyn and his powerful henchmen…by finding the holy grail of mutantkind. But Otherworld is vast, and innumerable armies stand in their way. When Merlyn targets the Crooked Market, a safe haven for mutantkind, the Knights must split up. Will Captain Britain find the grail? Will Gambit lead the others into a deadly trap? Death looms over the Knights – in more ways than one. RATED T+In Shops: Jun 01, 2022 SRP: $3.99