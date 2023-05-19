Ram V and Filipe Andrade's Rare Flavours in Boom August 2023 Solicits Ram V and Filipe Andrade launch a new series Rare Flavours with an ashcan from Boom Studios in their August 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Ram V and Filipe Andrade launch a new series Rare Flavours with an ashcan from Boom Studios in their August 2023 solicits and solicitations, which they promise will never be reprinted. As well as a new Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer series by Casey Gilly and Oriol Roig, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary by Ryan Parrott, Melissa Flores, Mat Groom, Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson, Maria Ingrande Mora, Hendry Prasetya, Eleonora Carlini, Marco Renna, Jo Mi-Gyeong, a new Mech Cadets series by Greg Pak, Ian Herring and Takeshi Miyazawato accompany the new Netflix animated series, and a new Magic The Gathering comic, Planeswalker: Notorious by Cullen Bunn, Rich Douek, French Carlomagno and Carlos Pedro.

RARE FLAVOURS #1 TASTING MENU ASHCAN CVR A ANDRADE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230399

(W) Ram V (A / CA) Filipe Andrade

The Eisner, Harvey, and Ringo Award-nominated team of Ram V and Filipe Andrade make their celebrated return, and you can get a first taste in this exclusive ashcan edition! Tantalize your senses with this amuse bouche introducing this creative duo's next masterpiece marrying the supernatural, Indian cuisine, and the cutthroat world of chef-driven celebrity in what will be the most talked about new comic of 2023! This ashcan will be strictly limited to its first printing, never to be printed again! In Shops: Aug 16, 2023 SRP: 2.99

RARE FLAVOURS #1 TASTING MENU ASHCAN CVR B UNLOCKABLE VAR

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR PEN & INK #1 CVR A ANDRADE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230396

JUN230397 – MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR PEN & INK #1 CVR B UV SPOT VAR – 6.99

JUN230398 – MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR PEN & INK #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH V – 6.99

(W) V. Ram (A / CA) Filipe Andrade

BOOM! Studios is proud to present the next installment of PEN & INK: a deluxe art-focused format featuring stunning black and white interior artwork with artist commentary.

Experience the first issue of the Eisner, Harvey, and Ringo Award-nominated The Many Deaths of Laila Starr in a whole new light, with exclusive notes and annotations from artist Filipe Andrade.

This Pen & Ink edition will be available with a premium cardstock cover and luxurious thick wood free interior paper, alongside a gorgeous Spot UV variant cover and a blank sketch cover.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 6.99

MECH CADETS #1 CVR A MIYAZAWA & HERRING

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230401

JUN230402 – MECH CADETS #1 CVR B LIEW – 4.99

JUN230403 – MECH CADETS #1 CVR C FOIL MIYAZAWA & HERRING – 6.99

JUN230404 – MECH CADETS #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LIEW – 4.99

JUN230405 – MECH CADETS #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

JUN230406 – MECH CADETS #1 CVR F 50 COPY INCV FOIL YOON – 6.99

JUN230407 – MECH CADETS #1 CVR G UNLOCKABLE VAR MIYAZAWA – 4.99

(W) Greg Pak (CA) Ian Herring (A / CA) Takeshi Miyazawa

Fans of the highly anticipated Netflix series won't want to miss this perfect companion series by highly acclaimed writer Greg Pak (Star Wars: Darth Vader), superstar artist Takeshi Miyazawa (She-Hulk), and colorist Ian Herring (Spider-Man / Deadpool).

General Park-head of Sky Corps Academy-must assemble a team of heroes to protect humankind from alien invasions, and Stanford Yu, Maya Sanchez, Frank Olivetti, and Park's own daughter Olivia may have been pulled into the role by fate… as they are Earth's best hope.

But there is more to their relationships with the symbiotic, sentient giant Robos they pilot… and the alien threat of The Sharg is far more epic and widespread than any could imagine!

While Mech Cadets makes a fresh debut for new readers and viewers, long-time fans can delight in having more adventures after the long awaited collection of Mech Cadets Book One!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230409

JUN230410 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 CVR B BARENDS – 4.99

JUN230411 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 CVR C MONTES – 4.99

JUN230412 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 CVR D 10 COPY INCV – 4.99

JUN230413 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 CVR E 25 COPY INCV – 4.99

JUN230414 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 CVR F 50 COPY INCV – 4.99

JUN230415 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 CVR G 75 COPY INCV – 4.99

JUN230416 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 CVR H 100 COPY INCV – 4.99

JUN230417 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 CVR I FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

JUN230418 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 CVR J UNLOCKABLE VAR – 4.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Taurin Clarke

In the kickoff of this monumental 12-month event, Mistress Vile has won, or so it seems, with control of the Grid and Dark Specter's infections spreading through the universe!

As if an epic battle between Vile and the Vessel wasn't enough, the separated and stranded Rangers receive help from the last team they'd expect, but it may not be the help they were hoping for…

In the tradition of Shattered Grid and perfectly timed with the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers, writer Melissa Flores (Dead Lucky) and Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly) kick off the event they've been building to for the last year that will forever change the Power Rangers universe!

Fans of Marvel Zombies and DCeased wouldn't be caught dead missing out on the debut of the Dark Grid Variant Covers-the most twisted threats the Rangers have ever seen brought to life!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MMPR 30TH ANNV SPECIAL #1 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230419

(W) Ryan Parrott, Melissa Flores, Mat Groom, Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson, Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Hendry Prasetya, Eleonora Carlini, Marco Renna, Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Dan Mora

A landmark celebratory special featuring 5 brand new stories paying homage to the legacy of Rangers with stories by Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun), Mat Groom (Inferno Girl Red), the original Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson and Matt Hotson (Titans), and young adult author Maria Ingrande Mora (Fragile Remedy), along with current Mighty Morphin Power Rangers superstar scribe Melissa Flores!

Joining the celebration are returning fan-favorite Power Rangers artists including Hendry Prasteya, Eleonora Carlini, and Marco Renna!

Between a spotlight on Ernie in Angel Grove, Alpha 5's struggle to find his true purpose, a mind-bending "What If?" story about Tommy's powers which introduces an all-new alternate universe, an additional tale about his marriage to Kat, and a deeper look at the Ranger Academy, this anniversary issue is truly packed full of content worthy of the 30-year legacy.

Along with 40 pages of brand new morphinominal material, celebrate 30 years of Power Rangers with an additional 24 pages of classic material that fans new and old will be delighted to experience!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MMPR 30TH ANNV SPECIAL #1 CVR B GONZALEZ

MMPR 30TH ANNV SPECIAL #1 CVR C FACSIMILE VAR

MMPR 30TH ANNV SPECIAL #1 CVR D PHOTO VAR

MMPR 30TH ANNV SPECIAL #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH VAR

MMPR 30TH ANNV SPECIAL #1 CVR F FOILSRP

MMPR 30TH ANNV SPECIAL #1 CVR G 5 COPY INCV

MMPR 30TH ANNV SPECIAL #1 CVR H 10 COPY INCV

MMPR 30TH ANNV SPECIAL #1 CVR I 30 COPY INCV FOIL

MMPR 30TH ANNV SPECIAL #1 CVR J UNLOCKABLE VAR

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED CALL TO DARKNESS TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230438

(W) Adam Cesare, Melissa Flores, Meghan Camarena (A) Moises Hidalgo, Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Dan Mora

AN UNEXPECTED NEW TEAM OF POWER RANGERS ARRIVES!

As if the medium-spanning, fan-favorite villain Drakkon wasn't enough of a threat, Mistress Vile has special plans, ones that will bring the Rangers' greatest foe into our world!

But this scheming isn't without consequences for Drakkon, and he'll have to take a page from the book of Zordon if he wants the world of the Coinless to survive.

But who would be unhinged enough to join his team? As if they have a choice…

Acclaimed Dead Mall and Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance writer Adam Cesare teams up with Mighty Morphin artist Moisés Hidalgo, along with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Melissa Flores and acclaimed writer, media personality, and voice of the HyperForce Pink Ranger in the HyperForce RPG, Meghan Camarena (Radiant Pink), bring the fan-favorite HyperForce Rangers from the screen to the page-for the very first time since their morphinominal first season!

Collects Power Rangers Unlimited: The Coinless #1 and Power Rangers Unlimited: HyperForce #1.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 16.99

MAGIC PLANESWALKER NOTORIOUS #1 CVR A LINDSAY

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230439

JUN230440 – MAGIC PLANESWALKER NOTORIOUS #1 CVR B SECRET VAR FRANY – 9.99

JUN230441 – MAGIC PLANESWALKER NOTORIOUS #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LINDSAY – 7.99

JUN230442 – MAGIC PLANESWALKER NOTORIOUS #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FLORENTIN – 7.99

(W) Cullen Bunn, Rich Douek (A) French Carlomagno, Carlos Pedro (CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

Two of the most popular Planeswalkers in Magic: The Gathering history- fan favorite vampire Sorin Markov and the incomparable necromancer Liliana Vess, come together for a team-up that's not to be missed!

On a mysterious, unnamed plane, the two must work together to prevent a diabolical figure from unleashing hell on not only the residents of their plane of imprisonment… but other planes as well.

Superstar writer Cullen Bunn (Basilisk) brings his love for Magic to the page alongside a story featuring the incomparably mysterious Planeswalkers Oko and Calix by acclaimed writer Rich Douek (Breath of Shadows) and artists French Carlomagno (The Dead Lucky) and Carlos Pedro (Elephantmen 2260)!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 7.99

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #1 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230443

JUN230444 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #1 (OF 5) CVR B VILCHEZ – 4.99

JUN230445 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INC – 4.99

JUN230446 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INC – 4.99

JUN230447 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE – 4.99

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Oriol Roig (CA) Ario Anindito

Thess is all grown up, having taken up the mantle as the new Slayer!

But with new responsibilities comes new enemies, and a mysterious clan will do anything to get to her, even if it means using her friends as bait.

Fans won't want to miss this brand new mini series from veteran Buffy scribe Casey Gilly, set after the events of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer Special #1!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BUFFY THE LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER LOST SUMMERS TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230448

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro, Maria Keane, Lea Cabarello, Lauren Knight (CA) Ario Anindito

Veteran Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer writer Casey Gilly pens two standalone stories, one anchored in the distant past and the other in an apocalyptic future, joined by Golden Rage artist Lauren Knight and Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer artist Joe Jaro.

At an antiques fair, the group is fascinated by The Casquette Girls' clothes on display. When Dawn utters a wish she most likely should have kept to herself, the gang gains a firsthand account of the sisters' identities… beyond what they could have imagined.

Meanwhile, it's been 4 years, and Buffy, Spike and Thess have been living in relative peace as a dysfunctionally cozy family. But nothing can last forever…

Strange new vampires have been sighted, and to get to the bottom of these unfolding horrors, our gang will have to head underground… and face the horrifying true cause of the decline in vampire activity!

Collects Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer Special #1 and Buffy: The Lost Summer #1.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 14.99

FIREFLY RETURN TO THE EARTH THAT WAS TP VOL 02

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230449

(W) Greg Pak (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Bengal

New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak (Darth Vader) along with artist Simona Di Gianfelice (Power Rangers), Jordi Perez (Queen of Bad Dreams), and Jahnoy Lindsay (Marvel's Voices) continue the Firefly saga featuring the original crew of the Serenity.

In an attempt to evade the Alliance, the crew of Serenity find themselves stranded on The-Earth-That-Was, a strange world filled with ancient artifacts, a new civilization and…maybe some semblance of hope.

As strangers in a strange land, they encounter individual and shared challenges galore! Will Captain Kaylee be able hold her crew together and not strangle Captain Mal in the process? Does Zo find out what it truly means to be a Washburne? Can the legacy of Shepherd Book unite Lank and Mal and a new world?

Collects Firefly #29-32.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 17.99

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) TP VOL 03 (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230450

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (A) Ron Garney (CA) Rafael Gramp?

Uncover the ancient mysteries of our anti-hero's origins and his final fate!

As B.'s full fury is unleashed, a new discovery promises to bring the answers he's been seeking for centuries. But as the team travels to finally uncover the mysteries of B.'s birth, is he finally near the end of his fatal goal, or will his violent efforts be in vain?

Written by the iconic Keanu Reeves and New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings), and illustrated by acclaimed artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), the final epically brutal chapter unfolds, soon to be adapted for Netflix!

Collects BRZRKR #9-12.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 16.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #32 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230453

JUN230454 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #32 CVR B MORA – 3.99

JUN230455 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #32 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

JUN230456 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #32 CVR D 50 COPY INCV – 3.99

JUN230457 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #32 CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR – 3.99

JUN230458 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #32 CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

The horror is far from over as the terrifying Duplicitype, the infamous monster that changed Something is Killing the Children forever, remains at large…

Meanwhile, Cutter is still in relentless and sinister pursuit!

With Tribulation still very much in danger, will Erica finally find the ally she needs, or is betrayal in the cards?

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #16 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230459

JUN230460 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #16 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

JUN230461 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #16 CVR C SPOT UV VAR ALLEN – 5.99

JUN230462 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #16 CVR D 25 COPY INCV RODRIGUEZ – 3.99

JUN230463 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #16 CVR E 50 COPY INCV ORTIZ – 3.99

JUN230464 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #16 CVR F 75 COPY INCV MOMOKO – 3.99

JUN230465 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #16 CVR G FOC REVEAL VAR – 3.99

JUN230466 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #16 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) Sam Johns (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Javier Rodriguez

There is nothing the ruthless White Masks won't do to eliminate a nest of monsters. Nothing is apparently unthinkable or off-limits, as a special and infamous member of their ranks is dispatched to finish the job in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Bait, the fan-favorite White Mask (a young boy with amputated arms and a tendency to survive suicidal odds), is dispatched with a mission more malicious than imaginable at hand.

Something (or someone) else is killing the children now, and however unexpected… the children will find the one that hunts them viciously familiar…

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GRIM #12 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230467

JUN230468 – GRIM #12 CVR B REAPER VAR ORZU – 3.99

JUN230469 – GRIM #12 CVR C 10 COPY INCV REAPER VAR ORZU – 3.99

JUN230470 – GRIM #12 CVR D 25 COPY INCV CLARKE – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

As the third arc heats up, Jess and Eddie search for an alternate portal to the infernal hereafter they'd left behind, and a mysterious European town may be the key…

But the balance of authority in Hell is still in chaos, and the powerful parasite has the power-hungry Annabel in its clutches, and very much wants the currently skewed mechanics of death to remain as they are!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DAMN THEM ALL #7 (OF 6) CVR A ADLARD (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230471

JUN230472 – DAMN THEM ALL #7 (OF 6) CVR B DEODATO JR (MR) – 3.99

JUN230473 – DAMN THEM ALL #7 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV ADLARD (MR) – 3.99

JUN230474 – DAMN THEM ALL #7 (OF 6) CVR D 50 COPY INCV (MR) – 3.99

JUN230475 – DAMN THEM ALL #7 (OF 6) CVR E FOC REVEAL (MR) – 3.99

JUN230476 – DAMN THEM ALL #7 (OF 6) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

Undoing the Afterlife's doom will be no easy task, and Ellie will have to try anything she can-and the corpse of her occultist uncle may be the key.

However, fans can expect some unexpected and hellish twists into the heist genre, as the body of Bloody El's late uncle is a prize feverishly sought after by her enemies.

And as if Ellie's plate wasn't full enough, a love thought lost to the past makes a return, changing things forever…

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SIRENS OF THE CITY #2 (OF 6) CVR A RANDOLPH

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230477

JUN230478 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #2 (OF 6) CVR B CHIANG – 4.99

JUN230479 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #2 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MORA – 4.99

JUN230480 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #2 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV INFANTE – 4.99

JUN230481 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #2 (OF 6) CVR E 50 COPY INCV CLARKE – 4.99

JUN230482 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #2 (OF 6) CVR F FOC REVEAL – 4.99

JUN230483 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #2 (OF 6) CVR G UNLOCKABLE VAR RANDOLPH – 4.99

(W) Joanne Starer (A / CA) Khary Randolph

As the mysterious truth of Rome and his connection to Layla's pregnancy are revealed, even the relative safety of friends and newfound shelter won't be enough to protect her from the implications of what she carries.

But being a Siren comes with its share of power, and Layla wouldn't dare let that go to waste while in dire straits…

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD DLX ED HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230484

(W) Al Ewing (A / CA) Simone Di Meo

Captain Malik and the crew of the spaceship the Vihaan II are in search of the only resources that matter-which can only be found by harvesting the giant corpses of alien gods that are found on the edge of human space.

But Malik's obsession with being the first to find a living god will push his crew into the darkest reaches of space and many decades into the future, where the universe has changed in ways beyond comprehension.

Rival religious factions clash throughout the galaxy as the Vihaan II is on a quest to discover-once and for all-the origins of the Gods. Will the lines between humanity and the divine blur even further?

Superstar writer Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk) and distinguished artist Simone Di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) for the first time ever present a deluxe hardcover collection of the entire Eisner Award-nominated sci-fi epic!

Collects We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1-15.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 49.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD DLX HC LTD SLIPCASE ED (C

SRP: 69.99

ALICE NEVER AFTER #2 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230486

JUN230487 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #2 (OF 5) CVR B MERCADO (MR) – 4.99

JUN230488 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO (MR) – 4.99

JUN230489 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

JUN230490 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #2 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL (MR) – 4.99

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Dan Panosian

Alice's place in Wonderland becomes ever curiouser, as a newfound role changes everything for her and the unpredictable denizens of her escapism.

But with power comes an ever-weakening trust between her and her most trusted advisors, especially when they congregate with her former tormentors?

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #8 CVR A WADA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230491

JUN230492 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #8 CVR B CONNECTING VAR GOD – 4.99

JUN230493 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #8 CVR C 10 COPY INCV WADA – 4.99

JUN230494 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #8 CVR D 25 COPY INCV GODBE – 4.99

JUN230495 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #8 CVR E 50 COPY INCV CAREY – 4.99

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Leila Del Duca (CA) Kevin Wada

In the post-apocalypse, paradise can't last for long!

The cracks in Maceo and Mezzy's oasis turn to chasms as their relationship stability (and that of the community) faces its first disasters.

Will Golgonzola, and their relationship, survive the horrors of the wasteland?

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HARROWER TP (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230496

(W) Justin Jordan (A / CA) Brahm Revel

There's nothing to fear in the quaint town of Barlowe, New York-except, that is, for the Harrower.

The children think this boogeyman is just an urban legend, but this purveyor of puritanical vengeance is very real, and there's no escape. The Harrower seems unkillable, and spans generations, always returning…

Jessica Brink is a teenage girl, who, along with her equally skeptical friends, is in for much more than she could ever imagine on the night of a Halloween party. What gruesome secrets will she uncover as she flees the encroaching, bloody mayhem of The Harrower, the unstoppable force that stalks her and her friends?

This deconstruction of the slasher genre from writer Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode) and artist Brahm Revel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) is the fresh and terrifyingly grounded take on the slasher genre horror fans have been dying for!

Jessica will learn that sometimes… THERE'S TERROR IN TRADITION.

Collects Harrower #1-4.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 17.99

GHOSTLORE #4 (OF 12) CVR A LEOMACS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230497

JUN230498 – GHOSTLORE #4 (OF 12) CVR B SCHARF – 4.99

JUN230499 – GHOSTLORE #4 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SCHARF – 4.99

JUN230500 – GHOSTLORE #4 (OF 12) CVR D 25 COPY INCV RIVAS – 4.99

JUN230501 – GHOSTLORE #4 (OF 12) CVR E UNLOCKABLE LEOMACS – 4.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Leomacs

A villainously fresh new perspective on the dead-and from the dead-as the antagonist finally materializes.

What compels Shane to communicate with so many spirits… and what does he plan to do with them if they align with his ill intentions?

Meanwhile, Harmony will witness Lucas commit the unthinkable, which will create a rift between them that may never be prepared, changing their journeys forever.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GHOSTLORE TP VOL 01 DISCOVER NOW ED

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230502

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Leomacs

What ghost stories do ghosts tell, and what can they tell us about ourselves?

An estranged daughter and her father wander a haunted land; they only have the restless spirits, each with its own story to tell, as company along the way.

After a deadly accident of which they are the only survivors, Lucas and Harmony Agate can see the dead-an overwhelming amount of the deceased, all with their own warnings, cries for help, and malevolence alike.

But Lucas and Harmony aren't the only ones with this ability; there are other nearly-deads, some of which have malicious motivations…

Cullen Bunn of Basilisk and The Empty Man acclaim is joined by artist Leomacs (Basketful of Heads), bringing readers the most eye-opening spectral story since The Sixth Sense!

Collects Ghostlore #1-4.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 16.99

WILDS END #3 (OF 6) CVR A CULBARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230503

JUN230504 – WILDS END #3 (OF 6) CVR B ASPINALL – 4.99

JUN230505 – WILDS END #3 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CULBARD – 4.99

JUN230506 – WILDS END #3 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV PETERSON – 4.99

(W) Dan Abnett (A / CA) I.N.J. Culbard

Narrowly avoiding a fiery fate and mourning a recent tragic loss, our stranded crew learns new revelations about the nature of the invaders, and their sinister means of controlling the survivors.

A terrifying plan is in the works, and if Bernie, Eddie, Flo, Roddy, and Skipper can't put a stop to it, the entire country will be lost, with everyone left to a fate worse than death…wishing they'd been one of those that ran.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CREED NEXT ROUND #3 (OF 4) CVR A MANHANINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230507

JUN230508 – CREED NEXT ROUND #3 (OF 4) CVR B DE LANDRO – 4.99

JUN230509 – CREED NEXT ROUND #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ALLEYNE – 4.99

JUN230510 – CREED NEXT ROUND #3 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV GREENE – 4.99

JUN230511 – CREED NEXT ROUND #3 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV GREENE – 4.99

(W) LaToya Morgan, Jai Jamison (A) Wilton Santos, Alitha Martinez (CA) Mateus Manhanini

While Amara-with two trainers in an uneasy alliance-crosses paths with her greatest rival in the tournament circle, Adonis and Bianca face the cutthroat capitalism of the business world, where only one Creed will be the victor.

The shocking new sponsor of the monumental upcoming fight only adds insult to injury as Adonis is forced to make a frustrating decision.

Co-creator of Bitch Planet Valentine De Landro (X-Factor, Black Manta) joins the Creed fight as the guest artist alongside Creative Director Michael B. Jordan, writers LaToya Morgan and Jai Jamison and series artist Wilton Santos!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #8 (OF 12) CVR A SWANLAND (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230512

JUN230513 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #8 (OF 12) CVR B MURAKAMI (MR) – 4.99

JUN230514 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #8 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SWANLAND – 4.99

JUN230515 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #8 (OF 12) CVR D 25 COPY INCV ORZU (MR) – 4.99

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Fran Galan (CA) Raymond Swanland

In reality not all Harkonnens are as cruel as they say, as Abulard makes an important decision that will send the Baron and Rabban into a vengeful pursuit.

And as the tension rises in the thrilling prequel adaptation by authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson, the Teilaxu commit unthinkable acts on Ix, Duncan takes a significant step in his training, and Liet faces an impossible and deadly choice on Arrakis!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN HC VOL 01 (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230516

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Michael Shelfer (CA) Raymond Swanland

Delve into the past of Gurney Halleck, Leto Atreides, Lady Jessica, and Liet Kynes, and discover how the complex and brutal machinations of House Harkonnen shaped their future!

What difficult choices will tear Leto apart as Baron Harkonnen plots against not just House Atreides, but the Bene Gesserit and the Emperor himself? And who watches Duke Atreides from afar? This dangerous figure holds untold significance for his future and lineage…

The second NYT Bestselling prequel to Dune is adapted for the first time by award-winning novelists Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and artist Michael Shelfer (Domino), unveiling a closer look at the rising conflict between beloved characters and bitter villains.

Collects Dune: House Harkonnen #1-4.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 24.99

JIM HENSON DARK CRYSTAL CREATION MYTHS COMP COLL HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230517

(W) Brian Holguin, Joshua Dysart, Matthew Dow Smith (A) Alex Sheikman, Lizzy John (CA) Brian Froud

Brian Froud, legendary conceptual designer of the beloved Jim Henson fantasy film The Dark Crystal, returns to the world he helped create in this complete, premium hardcover edition of an official prequel to the generation-defining film.

Creation Myths reveals the definitive origins of the Skeksis, Mystics, Gelfling, and the Dark Crystal itself while introducing all new characters in an epic spanning thousands of years.

Brian Holguin (Spawn: Origins), Joshua Dysart (Unknown Soldier), and Matthew Dow Smith (Doctor Who), and lushly illustrated by Alex Sheikman (Robotika) and Lizzy John (Fraggle Rock), create a breathtaking return to the fantasy world that has captivated audiences for over 40 years, now in the most magical oversized collection to date!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 75

FENCE REDEMPTION #3 (OF 4) CVR A JOHANNA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230518

JUN230519 – FENCE REDEMPTION #3 (OF 4) CVR B PAGOWSKA – 4.99

JUN230520 – FENCE REDEMPTION #3 (OF 4) CVR C 15 COPY INCV YUKISHIRO – 4.99

(W) C.S. Pacat (A / CA) Johanna the Mad

With the King's Row team training at Halverton, Harvard decides to be romantically adventurous, while Bobby is surprised to find romance closer to home than he expected!

Meanwhile, Seiji, impressed by the hard won victories of King's Row, faces an important decision about where his loyalty should lie…

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GIANT DAYS LIBRARY ED HC VOL 03

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230521

(W) John Allison (A / CA) Max Sarin

School's out for summer at Sheffield University! First years no more (well, very nearly!) Esther, Daisy, and Susan have plans to party it up at a music festival before moving in together into their very own home to begin second year.

With Susan and McGraw very much on the "won't they" side of their own relationship equation, the girls find themselves embracing spinsterhood and young adulthood, along with all that it entails: IKEA furniture, part-time jobs, dinner parties, and even a feud with their cranky nextdoor neighbor, who's quite put out to be living next to "youths."

Meanwhile, Ed and McGraw are stuck sharing a house with human nightmare Dean Thompson, and will be lucky to make it to Christmas break with their marbles intact.

The Giant Days Library Edition Volume 3, written by John Allison (Wicked Things, Steeple) and illustrated by Max Sarin (Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill Tour) and Liz Fleming (Steven Universe) collects the next set of eight issues of the Eisner Award-winning and Harvey Award-nominated series, as well as an issue of the original webcomic in a deluxe hardcover. Collects Giant Days #17-24. In Shops: Oct 11, 2023 SRP: 29.99