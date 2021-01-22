Ram V, Filipe Andrade's Many Deaths Of Laila Starr – Boom April 2021

Going to be a busy April for Ram V. Catwoman, Justice League and Swamp Thing for DC Comics. Carnage: Black, White And Blood for Marvel Comics. The launch of Radio Apocalypse from Vault. And now the launch of The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr with Felipe Andrade from Boom Studios. Here are the Boom Studios April 2021 solicitations, including the new Magic: The Gathering comic book, Magic.

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #1 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE

W) Ram V (A/CA) Filipe Andrade

* A powerful new series for fans of The Wicked + The Divine and The Dreaming from Ram V (Justice League Dark) and Filipe Andrade (Captain Marvel) that explores the fine line between living and dying in Mumbai through the lens of magical realism.

* With humanity on the verge of discovering immortality, the avatar of Death is fired and relegated to the world below to live out her now-finite days in the body of twenty-something Laila Starr in Mumbai.

* Struggling with her new-found mortality, Laila has found a way to be placed in the time and place where the creator of immortality will be born…

* But will Laila take her chance to permanently reverse the course of (future) history…or does a more shocking fate await her?

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #1 (OF 5) CVR B DEATH FOIL VAR

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #1 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV ANDR

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #1 (OF 5) CVR D 50 COPY INCV MACK

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #1 (OF 5) CVR E 100 COPY INCV MAC

MAGIC #1 CVR A SCALERA

W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera

* A new beginning for the pop culture phenomenon of Magic starts here from Jed MacKay (Marvel's Black Cat) and Ig Guara (Marvel's Ghost-Spider), perfect for new readers and long time fans.

* Across the vast Multiverse, those gifted with a "spark" can tap into the raw power of Magic and travel across realms -they are Planeswalkers.

* When coordinated assassination attempts on Guildmasters Ral Zarek, Vraska and Kaya rock the city of Ravnica and leave Jace Belleren's life hanging in the balance, a fuse is lit that threatens not just these three Guilds, but the entire plane of Ravnica.

* Now these three must covertly infiltrate the wild plane of Zendikar and form a tenuous alliance to uncover why the targets of the assassins have all been Planeswalkers…

* …which will lead them straight to one of the most enigmatic characters in Magic history!

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $4.99

MAGIC #1 CVR B HIDDEN PLANESWALKER VAR

MAGIC #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR

MAGIC #1 CVR C 25 COPY INCV GUARA

MAGIC #1 CVR D 50 COPY INCV YOON

MAGIC #1 CVR E 100 COPY INCV YOON

MAGIC #1 CVR F 200 COPY INCV LEE

MAGIC MAGIC PACK #1

W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Various

A Limited Edition Collector's Set of of Magic #1 covers, featuring an exclusive variant by Mirka Andolfo, along with the Main Cover by Matteo Scalera, a randomly inserted Planeswalker variant (by either Miguel Mercado, Taj Tenfold or Magdalena Pagowska) and the Black Blank Sketch Cover.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $39.99

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #2 CVR A FRANQUIZ (MR)

W) Alex Child, Grant Morrison (A/CA) Naomi Franquiz

* August, Rylee, Cora & Jennie are the prime suspects in the disappearance of the missing boys, but the authorities have no idea what monsters roam the Proctor Valley Road.

* As the town – and even their families – closes in on the girls, August makes a choice to visit that haunted road one last time.

* And even if she survives, an even greater threat may have its eyes on these four friends…

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #2 CVR B WILDGOOSE (MR)

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV WARD (MR)

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MORA (MR)

LUNA #3 (OF 5) CVR A LLOVET (MR)

W) Maria Llovet (A/CA) Maria Llovet

* As Lux and Teresa unite their bodies, her consciousness is transported somewhere else… and she discovers something – and someone – of a divine nature.

* But this journey across realities will reveal unexpected truths to Teresa about the Family of the Sun… and herself.

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LUNA #3 (OF 5) CVR B ANKA (MR)

LUNA #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ANKA (MR)

ABBOTT 1973 #4 (OF 5) CVR A TENFOLD

W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Sami Kivela (CA) Taj Tenfold

* Elena has assembled a force of unlikely allies to mount an important rescue mission – but with vengeful gangsters and the deadly Umbra closing in, this is a fight they may not be able to win.

* The secret to victory may lie with one of Elena's old friends – and the dark truth behind the Umbra's return.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ABBOTT 1973 #4 (OF 5) CVR B ALLEN

ABBOTT 1973 #4 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY BARTEL INCV

AN UNKINDNESS OF RAVENS TP

W) Dan Panosian (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Dan Panosian

* WELCOME TO CRAB'S EYE. A SMALL TOWN WHERE MAGIC IS REAL AND GOSSIP CAN KILL.

* Not all the witches burned during the Salem Witch Trials-and the ones that survived did so together, protecting the ancient secrets entrusted to them for generations. They call themselves the Ravens.

* Wilma is the new girl in school, and she plans to go completely unnoticed-except that she bears an eerie resemblance to the Raven member Waverly, who just went missing.

* The truth behind Waverly's disappearance will put the entire coven in danger-and Wilma will have to rely on power she never knew she had if she wants to save her new friends!

* Collects the complete An Unkindness of Ravens #1-5.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $19.99

SEVEN SECRETS #7 CVR A MAIN

W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

* Another case has been opened, and with it, a new path revealed. Caspar and the remaining members of the Order have managed to escape to the world of Faerie…

* …but are they truly safe?

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #7 CVR B BENGAL

SEVEN SECRETS #7 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO

SEVEN SECRETS #7 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MERCADO

ONCE & FUTURE #18 CVR A MORA

W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Dan Mora

* The truth shall be revealed…and our world is hardly ready for the consequences to come.

* But don't worry, Duncan and Bridgette are here to save Britain from being pulled into the Otherworld.

* Unless, of course, they fail.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ONCE & FUTURE #18 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA

ONCE & FUTURE #18 CVR C 25 COPY INCV KHALIDAH

ORIGINS #6 (OF 6) CVR A REBELKA

W) Clay Chapman (A/CA) Jakub Rebelka

* Humanity rests in the balance as David and Chloe near the end of their journey.

* And in their way stands the last enemy either of them ever expected.

* Final issue.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ORIGINS #6 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV REBELKA

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 03

W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

* Archer's Peak is in lockdown, as Erica Slaughter has lost control of the situation.

* But as the House of Slaughter arrives to clean up the situation by any means necessary, Erica finds that the true threat to those around her isn't who – or what – she ever expected.

* Collects Something is Killing The Children #11-15.

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $14.99

MEGA MAN FULLY CHARGED TP

W) Marcus Rinehart, AJ Marchisello (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Toni Infante

* Enter the world of Mega Man: Fully Charged, based on the television series of the same name, as your favorite heroes like Mega Man, Rush, and Dr. Light must battle the wickedest of Robot Masters led by Skull Man.

* After Mega Man's father Dr. Light is kidnapped, a shocking truth rocks Mega Man's world as it seems the Robot Masters know more about his secret history than he does.

* But as Skull Man's machinations trigger Mega Man's forgotten memories of the brutal human/robot war, our hero is left to question just who he is and if he can trust anything or anyone – including the man he calls father.

* Collects the complete Mega Man: Fully Charged #1-6.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $14.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #6 CVR A LEE

W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

* Still reeling from the revelation of the New Green Ranger's true identity, the New Mighty Morphin team must join with former Ranger Grace Sterling to save Angel Grove from a new threat tied to Zordon's surprising past.

* But nothing could prepare the Rangers for the two people who stand in their way…

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #6 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI

MIGHTY MORPHIN #6 CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR

MIGHTY MORPHIN #6 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LEE

MIGHTY MORPHIN #6 CVR E 15 COPY INCV CARLINI

MIGHTY MORPHIN #6 CVR F 25 COPY INCV MOMOKO

MIGHTY MORPHIN #6 CVR G 50 COPY INCV MOMOKO

POWER RANGERS #6 CVR A SCALERA

W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera

* The New Power Rangers have formed an uneasy alliance with Lord Drakkon…but now must trust Astronema and Ecliptor in order to survive.

* But do the would-be Princess of Evil and her mentor have something else planned for their new allies?

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

POWER RANGERS #6 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO

POWER RANGERS #6 CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR

POWER RANGERS #6 CVR D 10 COPY INCV SCALERA

POWER RANGERS #6 CVR E 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO

POWER RANGERS #6 CVR F 25 COPY INCV MONTES

POWER RANGERS #6 CVR G 50 COPY INCV MONTES

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #6 (OF 12) CVR A CAGLE

W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Evan Cagle

* An unexpected revolt throws the balance of Ix into jeopardy and now Leto must make an important decision as the underground city is on the cusp of falling into evil hands.

* And while The Bene Gesserit's oracles predicted they would need a child from the Baron Harkonnen in order to continue tracing a genetic line to their foretold messiah… their plan has not gone as well as hoped.

* On the doorstep of Castle Caladan comes the man who will change everything – Duncan Idaho has arrived.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $4.99

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #6 (OF 12) CVR B FRISON

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #6 (OF 12) CVR C 25 COPY INCV CAGLE

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #6 (OF 12) CVR D 50 COPY INCV FRISON

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES HC VOL 01

W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Jae Lee

***** ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR JUNE 2021*****

* THE OFFICIAL PREQUEL TO THE GROUNDBREAKING DUNE.

* Welcome to the far future on the desert planet Arrakis where Pardot Kynes seeks its secrets. Meanwhile, a violent coup is planned by the son of Emperor Elrood; an eight-year-old slave Duncan Idaho seeks to escape his cruel masters; and a young man named Leto Atreides begins a fateful journey.

* These unlikely souls will come together as renegades and soon discover that fate has decreed they will change the very shape of history.

* Collects Dune: House Atreides #1-4.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $24.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #24 CVR A LOPEZ

W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) David Lopez

* Buffy must make the biggest decision of her life – fight the Watcher's Council or save the world from the threat of the Multiverse.

* But where does Giles and the rest of Team Slayer stand?

* Whichever she chooses, the world(s) as Buffy knows it will never be the same again- and neither will the Scooby Gang…

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #24 CVR B JULIA

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #24 CVR C FIRE VAR CAREY

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #24 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LOPEZ

ANGEL & SPIKE TP VOL 02

W) Zac Thompson (A) Hayden Sherman (CA) Christopher Mitten

* As LAPD Detective Kate Lockley grows closer to Angel, neither realize they share a surprising connection to each other… and to Spike.

* But as the trio must confront the (literal) demons of their pasts, Gunn and Fred each embark on their own dangerous quests.

* And that might just mean everything is going according to Wolfram & Hart's master plan…

* Collects Angel & Spike #13-16.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $15.99

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #2 CVR A KHALIDAH

(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

* It's been 20 years since the events of Firefly, but Serenity can't seem to keep out of trouble – which means Zoe and her daughter Emma are in for a world of hurt!

* With the Blue Sun on their tail, they turn to the only people they can trust – Kaylee and Simon.

* But what happened to Mal… and what does it mean for the new crew of Serenity?In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #2 CVR B FISH

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #2 CVR C 25 COPY INCV LAFUENTE

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #2 CVR D 50 COPY INCV LAFUENTE

FIREFLY #28 CVR A BENGAL

W) Greg Pak (A) Ethan Young (CA) Bengal

* New Characters! New Enemies! The new era continues, as the crew of Serenity make one last ditch effort to stop the Blue Sun's plan to close off the 'verse!

* But this means Kaylee must work together with the last person she expected.

* And when things are done, no one will be where they thought they would be…

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FIREFLY #28 CVR B RUBIN

FIREFLY #28 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BENGAL

FIREFLY #28 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MAER

FIREFLY #28 CVR E 50 COPY INCV MAER

JIM HENSON LABYRINTH UNDER SPELL HC

W) S. M. Vidaurri, Michael Dialynas, Sina Grace, Lara Elena Donnelly (A) Various (CA) Jenny Frison

* RETURN TO THE MASQUERADE.

* Discover an all-new collection of stories expanding the world of Jim Henson's beloved fantasy classic Labyrinth, including the secret history of Sir Didymus and the untold story of one of Jareth's Masquerade guests who embarks on a journey of self discovery after Sarah shatters the mirror during the Masquerade Ball.

* Collects Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Under the Spell #1 and Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Masquerade #1.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $24.99

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS #2 CVR A MOMOKO

W) Jonathan Rivera (A) Jade Zhang (CA) Peach Momoko

* A teen Yoruba village girl summons the great god of mischief, Eshu, to coerce her crush, a dashing hunter, to break up with his sweetheart and marry her instead.

* Eshu agrees to help her, revelling at the chance to wreak havoc with them all…only to find that the village girl had a mischievous plot all of her own.

* New York Times bestselling author Jordan Ifueko (Raybearer) and rising star artist Erin Kubo present the next standalone chapter of this Jim Henson-inspired epic limited series here, with a different acclaimed creative team on each issue!

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $4.99

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS #2 CVR B PENDERGAST

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS #2 CVR C 25 COPY INCV MOM

WYND ORIGINAL GN VOL 01

W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

* Wynd lives a quiet life in Pipetown – working at the local tavern, out of sight in the secret rooms beneath the floorboards, often stealing away to catch glimpses of the son of the castle's groundskeeper as he works.

* But Wynd also has a secret… magical blood betrayed by his pointed ears, forbidden within the city limits.

* Joined by his best friend Oakley and Thorn, the groundskeeper's son, Wynd's strange dreams and an encounter with the city guard send him on the most dangerous adventure he could imagine, where Wynd will discover the magic in the world around him and, most importantly, the magic within himself.

* Collects Wynd #1-5.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $14.99

LAST WITCH #4 CVR A GLASS

W) Conor McCreery (A/CA) Vv Glass

* Saoirse, Brahm, and Nan are on the trail of the third sister and wind witch, Badb.

* But a chance encounter with a mischievous and charming boy named Hugh is about to change their lives forever.

* And Saoirse may be more powerful than anyone imagined…

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $4.99

LAST WITCH #4 CVR B CORONA

LAST WITCH #4 CVR C 25 COPY INCV CORONA

SPECTER INSPECTORS #3 (OF 5) CVR A MCCURDY

W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A/CA) Bowen McCurdy

* The Specter InspectorsÂ Â dive deeper into the history of the most haunted town in America by agreeing to be locked-in overnight in the museum.

* Let's be honest, it wasn't their best idea.

* Now it's just the gang and the ghosts… in an old house that doesn't give up its secrets easily.

* But who are the mysterious watchers who've been tailing the gang… and what's their connection to Astrid?

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SPECTER INSPECTORS #3 (OF 5) CVR B HENDERSON

SPECTER INSPECTORS #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MCCURDY

ORCS #3 (OF 5) CVR A LARSEN

W) Christine Larsen (A/CA) Christine Larsen

* Bog, Pez, Zep, Utzu and Gurh are off on their own, out in the Known World, and fending for themselves for the first time, which is GREAT!

* After all, what numbskull would mess with a pack of Orcs?!

* Well, hunger might. Or enchanted mushrooms.

* And, of course, there are folks out in the Eerieasallhel forest who are even bigger, stronger, and more bloodthirsty than Orcs are… like Trolls?

* Luckily, Orcs aren't exactly known for fighting fair!

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $4.99

ORCS #3 (OF 5) CVR B BOO

ORCS #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MEYERS

