Randy Queen's Darkchylde To Return In October 2025

Randy Queen promises that Darkchylde will return to comc books in October 2025

Randy Queen's 1996 comic revives Ariel, a cursed teen battling nightmare creatures.

Originally from Maximum Press, Darkchylde later included crossovers with Top Cow and Dark Horse Comics.

Anticipation builds after Randy Queen's social media proclamation about the Darkchylde comeback.

Darkchylde was a comic book created in 1996 by Randy Queen, a creator who probably needs to avoid British comic conventions with a name like that. It tells the story of Ariel Chylde, the progeny of a human woman and a banished nightmare realm father.Using black magic and rituals the man prolonged her life long enough for her to bore the child. The child was a doorway between our earth and the nightmare realm, the Darkchylde. A cursed teenager who can become the creatures from her many nightmares and must then save her small town from the forces of darkness she's set free. The various storylines of Darkchylde follow Ariel as she wanders around, trying and failing to find a normal life for herself. Her only companions are War and Piece, two mostly friendly nightmares. As the Darkchylde, she has the ability to, when frightened or angry, take the form of her nightmares. Doing so, however, also allows the nightmare to run free.

Darkchylde was originally published by Rob Liefeld's Maximum Press in Glory/Angela: Angels in Hell #1, before spinning off her own series, and later published from Image Comics through Homage Comics, a publishing imprint of Wildstorm. Subsequent comics were published by Darkchylde Entertainment through Wowio. Other versions include a one-shot crossover, The Darkness/ Darkchylde: Kingdom Pain, from Top Cow in 2009, Painkiller Jane/Darkchylde in 1998, drawn by J. G. Jones, and Witchblade/Darkchylde in 2000. Darkchylde Swimsuit Illustrated in 1098 and 1999, Darkchylde: The Descent with Spawn, Manga Darkchylde from Dark Horse Comics in 2005 with Ariel now a little girl and Randy Queen expanding his "Darkchylde-universe" and a Darkchylde YA novel Darkchylde: The Ariel Chylde Saga in 2015. There was a planned movie with John Carpenter hired to direct in 2010 that went nowhere.

Well, now it's making a comeback back. Randy Queen posted the following on social media: Promising a return for this time next year, "She rises. Darkchylde: The Ariel Chylde Saga. October 2025"…

You can start your countdown now…

