Reading Up On Mad Jim Jaspers And The Fury In X Of Swords (Spoilers)

Oh this is fun. We saw just the tiniest mention of Mad Jim Jaspers and The Fury as part of the Foul and Fair lands of Otherworld in previous issues of X Of Swords. But today's double hit of Wolverine and X-Force expands upon these listings and confirms, yes, the creations of Dave Thorpe, Alan Davis and Alan Moore will be playing a role in Otherworld and X Of Swords to come,

The Crooked Market reflects the Captain Britain story "The Crooked World" that featured both Jaspers and The Fury. Here it appears to be an Otherworld example of the free market, taken to extremes. The Crooked World as a free enterprise zone? Jaspers here is a reality refugee, who has created an city of immigrants, ironic considering his previous political stance and modelling on the Conservative politician and renowned racist Enoch Powell. As for The Fury?

It's the "hero slaying" expertise that ties these Furies to The Fury, a creature created by Jaspers to hunt and kill superheroes across realities. But their kingdom looks like just the place to make a weapon. Or to be a weapon. In the Chris Claremont series X-Men: Die By The Sword, he gets Jim Jaspers to create a bevy of Furies and, yes, that's a point, maybe it's time to re-read that series given its title.

Mad Jim Jaspers was a character created by Dave Thorpe and Alan Davis for the Captain Britain comic in Marvel UK series Marvel Superheroes. The character was then rewritten by Alan Moore as Sir Jim Jaspers, a conservative Prime Minister who was also the most powerful reality-shaping mutant, and creator of hero-hunting being The Fury, who despite the destruction of that universe, follows Captain Britain to his own. In a universe where the politician Sir James Jaspers was beginning to come to power on a populist anti-superhero mandate, and is elected Prime Minister. The subsequent rewriting of reality as "The Crooked World", the battle between The Fury and his parallel dimension creator, and then with Captain Britain remains one of the most critically acclaimed superhero stories around.

The Fury and Jaspers have returned sporadically after an agreement was made with Alan Moore, who blocked their use at Marvel for some time – including Chris Claremont's plans to use them both in the X-Men. And now it seems, due upcoming appearances in X Of Swords…

