Rebellion/2000AD/Judge Dredd Signs Up To Lunar Distribution

Rebellion Publishing, publishers of 2000 AD and Judge Dredd Megazine have agreed a non-exclusive partnership with Lunar Distribution. In addition to Rebellion's existing partnership with Diamond Comics Distributors, Lunar will distribute titles including Judge Dredd, Best of 2000 AD, and I Am The Law to the comic book Direct Market via their catalogue. It's been harder and harder to get into Lunar's books after Diamond Comic Distributors declared bankruptcy, but Rebellion have managed it…

Selected titles will appear in the Lunar catalogue as of the upcoming June edition for August solicitations, and across the summer, Rebellion will continue to share their core backlist with Lunar retailers for the first time.

Ben Smith, Head of Film, TV and Publishing for Rebellion, says of the partnership, "We are thrilled to be working with Lunar and expanding the channels US comics stories can find our books in. Lunar have proven they are an invaluable addition to the Direct Market, now more than ever".

"We are excited to welcome Rebellion Publishing to the Lunar family, a name synonymous with high-quality storytelling and innovative comics," says Christina Merkler, Co-Owner, Lunar Distribution. "This collaboration allows us to expand our offerings and bring Rebellion's diverse catalog of graphic novels to our retail accounts. We are committed to supporting creators and publishers in delivering compelling narratives to comic fans around the world".

The initial line-up of titles available includes all six volumes of the Best of 2000 AD series, titles from the new Essential line, including Essential Judge Dredd and Essential Judge Anderson, as well as the Eisner-Winning book I Am The Law: How Judge Dredd Predicted The Future by Michael Molcher.

"This selection is highly curated to reflect the last five years we've spent reprinting 2000 AD crown jewels in definitive formats that last a lifetime", says Owen Johnson, Trade and Specialist Sales Manager for Rebellion. "Over the course of the summer every new reader has a perfect, accessible place to start creating their own library of the greatest British comics ever made, and each store can use these titles to build a crowd-pleasing 2000 AD section from scratch"

