Red Hood and Superboy Join Titans United From DC Comics in September

Titans United! In February, DC Comics made a presentation to ComicsPRO and mentioned a bunch of new titles, namely Deathstroke Inc, a Harley Quinn Animated Series sequel, a Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary title, Elseworld, DC Vampires, Robin and Batman, Joker: A Puzzle Box, The Legend of Batman, Crush and Lobo, Nubia and the Amazons and DC Middle Ages. And presumed that DC Middle Ages would be set in the 12th century AD, rather than be about the average age of most DC Comics readers. A few, including Joker: A Puzzle Box and Crush And Lobo, have been published, but the DC Subscription page has been updated with a few more. Including Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour. and Deathstroke Inc. And now a few more besides, such as a new series, Titans United by Cavan Scott and Jose Luis starring Nightwing, Donna Troy, Superboy, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Red Hood. And something is up with their powers – well, those who have them. And it all gets a bit existential.

Here's the listing from the DC subscription website, including creators Cavan Scott and Jose Luis. Cavan Scott is best known for licensed titles such as Doctor Who, Assassin's Guild, Vikings, Tekken, Transformers/Back To The Future, Star Wars, Penguins Of Madagascar, and his own series Shadow Service from Vault Comics.