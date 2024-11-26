Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: red sonja

Red Sonja #16 Preview: Death's Secrets or Just Spoilers?

Red Sonja #16 hits stores this Wednesday, plunging our flame-haired heroine deeper into the land of the damned. Will she uncover death's secrets or just wake up cranky demons?

Article Summary Red Sonja #16 hits stores November 27th, diving deeper into the land of the damned for thrilling adventure.

Red Sonja defies fate and seeks death's secrets, awakening shadows and dangers in her latest quest.

Discover stunning covers by artists Walter Geovani, Lucio Parrillo, and more, each with a unique take on Sonja.

After shattering chains, breaking oaths, and defying prophecies, Red Sonja's fate becomes as unknowable as the world's. Venturing deeper into the land of the damned, she seeks to uncover the secrets of death. But in the shadows below, countless horrors lie in slumber, and disturbing the peace comes at a grave price.

RED SONJA #16

DYNAMITE

SEP240258

SEP240259 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR B BARENDS – $4.99

SEP240260 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR C LINSNER – $4.99

SEP240261 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR D GEOVANI – $4.99

SEP240262 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR E COSPLAY – $4.99

SEP240263 – RED SONJA 2023 #16 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FRISON MODERN ICON

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

After shattering chains, breaking oaths, and defying prophecies, Red Sonja's fate becomes as unknowable as the world's. Venturing deeper into the land of the damned, she seeks to uncover the secrets of death. But in the shadows below, countless horrors lie in slumber, and disturbing the peace comes at a grave price.

Written By Torunn Gr nbekk and featuring art by Red Sonja super-star Walter Geovani (colors by Omi Remalante, Jr.), this new series dives deep into Sonja's world, exploring the darkness of Hyboria like never before. And what an amazing series of covers: Walter Geovani, Lucio Parillo, Joseph Linsner, Kayla Jean (Cosplay) and Bjorn Barends!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: 11/27/2024

SRP:

