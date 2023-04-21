Red Sonja & Keanu Reeves On Diamond Previews Covers Next Week Next week's Diamond Previews sees Dynamite's relaunch of Red Sonja #1 as well as Steve Skroce's one-shot of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR.

Next week's Diamond Previews sees Dynamite's relaunch of Red Sonja #1 by Torunn Grønbekk and Walter Geovani as well as Steve Skroce's one-shot of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness on the front covers of next week's Diamond Previews catalogue for comics shipping from July 2023 onwards. Opus Comics has now moved forward in the Previews catalogue as Diamond's newest Deluxe Publisher to launch Gene Simmons' Dominatrix #1

The order form will feature Titan Comics' Conan the Barbarian in new series from Jim Zub and Roberto de la Torre, and the Previews catalogue spine reminds folk to celebrate Free Comic Book Day at their local comic shop on Saturday, May 6th. If you are not celebrating the King's coronation, that is.

Diamond's Gem titled from their Premier publishers:

BOOM! Studios' Alice Never After #1, BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness #1, and Sirens of the City #1

Dynamite Entertainment's Gargoyles: Dark Ages #1 and Red Sonja #1

Image Comics' Big Game #1, Fishflies #1 , and Untold Tales of I Hate Fairyland #1

Marvel Comics' Blade #1

Deluxe Publishers:Featured items:

ABLAZE Publishing' Get Schooled Volume 1 GN and Witch of Mine Volume 2 GN

Frank Miller Presents' Frank Miller's Pandora: Awakening TP

Opus Comics' Gene Simmons' Dominatrix #1 and Frank Frazetta's Tales of Science-Fantasy #2

Titan Comics' Doctor Who: Once Upon a Time Lord GN and The Witch of Thistle Castle Volume 1 GN

CatBUZZ also highlights video game legend Cliff Bleszinksi teams with Alex de Campi and Sandy Jarrell for his first comic book series, Image Comics' Scrapper. 1980s New York City harbours supernatural terrors for a pregnant runaway in Joanne Starer and Khary Randolph's urban fantasy series for Boom Studios, Sirens of the City #1. TwoMorrows Publishing looks at comic history in two different projects, Back Issue #147, a George Pérez tribute issue, and Working with Ditko, Jack C. Harris' memoir of the creator; and Box Brown examines the effect 1980s syndicated animation had on our childhoods and American culture in First Second's The He-Man Effect.