Refrigerator Full Of Heads #1 Preview: Has No One Heard of a Freezer?

Hill House Comics returns with Refrigerator Full of Heads #1, in stores on Tuesday, and we've got a preview of the issue below. Personally, heads seem like a poor use of refrigerator space to us, especially when they don't really stay good after a week or so. But that being said, it's definitely better than keeping them in a basket. Check out the preview below.

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC077 – REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #1 (OF 6) CVR B REIKO MURAKAMI CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Rio Youers (A) Tom Fowler (CA) Sam Wolfe Connelly

Hill House Comics is back and heads are going to roll for making readers wait! The new wave of titles begins with a rancid return trip to bloody Brody Island. For a year now, the mysterious axe that unleashed pandemonium during the hurricane of '83 has waited at the bottom of the bay but nothing that powerful stays buried. Brody Island has new visitors, and a new sheriff in town, too—not to mention a dangerous great white shark spotted in its waters—and when vacationing couple Calvin Beringer and Arlene Fields find themselves on the wrong side of Brody's unsavory elements, their beachcombing will turn up something a lot sharper than sea glass… Crime novelist Rio Youers joins forces with artist Tom Fowler to unleash a gonzo grindhouse expansion on the lore of the original Basketful of Heads!

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $3.99

