Reilly Brown Brings Forgotten Runes to Titan's November 2023 Solicits

Titan Comics is launching Forgotten Runes: Wizard's Cult #1 from Joe Rechtman and Reilly Brown, on sale November 22, preceded by a free Zero issue, ahead to this ten-issue fantasy saga, built up from separate individual stories. They will also launch The Poetry Of Val Vol 1 from Yusuke Osawa as part of their growing Tiutan Manga line. And ther's a new story starting in Conan The Barbarian #5, from Jim Zub and Doug Braithwaite as Conan finds himself haunted by his memories of Belit, captain of the Tigress and Queen of the Black Coast. And all part of Titan Comics' November 2023 solicits and solicitations.

FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT #1 (OF 10) CVR A BROWN

TITAN COMICS

SEP230965

(W) Joe Rechthman (A / CA) Reilly Brown

This 10 issue series begins as a seemingly unconnected series of MAGICAL TALES ABOUT POWERFUL WIZARDS, gradually merging into a LEGENDARY SAGA.Who is CHRONOMANCER GEORGE OF DREAMS and what is he trying to tell the reader? Visions of the past, premonitions of the future – or something far more sinister that THREATENS THE VERY FABRIC OF THE RUNIVERSE ITSELF?!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT #0 (OF 10) FREE 2 COPY INCV (NE

TITAN COMICS

SEP230968

SEP230966 – FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT #1 (OF 10) CVR B BROWN – 3.99

SEP230967 – FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT #1 (OF 10) CVR C TAO – 3.99

(W) Joe Rechthman (A) Ed Doom (CA) Reilly Brown

This 10 issue series begins as a seemingly unconnected series of MAGICAL TALES ABOUT POWERFUL WIZARDS, gradually merging into a LEGENDARY SAGA.

Who is CHRONOMANCER GEORGE OF DREAMS and what is he trying to tell the reader? Visions of the past, premonitions of the future – or something far more sinister that THREATENS THE VERY FABRIC OF THE RUNIVERSE ITSELF?!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 0

CONAN BARBARIAN #5 CVR A DEODATO JR (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP230952

SEP230953 – CONAN BARBARIAN #5 CVR B ZIRCHER (MR) – 3.99

SEP230954 – CONAN BARBARIAN #5 CVR C PUEBLA (MR) – 3.99

SEP230955 – CONAN BARBARIAN #5 CVR D TORRE (MR) – 3.99

SEP230956 – CONAN BARBARIAN #5 CVR E SHARP (MR) – 3.99

SEP230957 – CONAN BARBARIAN #5 CVR F BLANK SKETCH (MR) – 4.99

(W) Jim Zub (A) Roberto de la Torre, Dean White (CA) Mike Deodato

A BRAND NEW CONAN THE BARBARIAN ARC BEGINS!

WARRIOR. THIEF. PIRATE…

After adventures on the high seas, CONAN returns to shore to find himself haunted by his memories of BELIT, captain of the Tigress and Queen of the Black Coast. Can a high-stakes heist draw him out of his tortured past, or will it plunge him deeper into the chaos that has always been waiting for him?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CONAN BARBARIAN TP VOL 01 REGULAR ED (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP230959

SEP230958 – CONAN BARBARIAN TP VOL 01 DM ARTGERM ED (MR) – 24.99

SEP230960 – CONAN BARBARIAN TP VOL 01 DM MIGNOLA ED (MR) – 24.99

(W) Guillermo Zubiaga (A) Roberto de la Torre, Dean White, Jos? Villarrubia (CA) Dan Panosian

ROBERT E. HOWARD'S LEGENDARY CONAN IS BACK IN A NEW TALE OF BRAVERY AND HEROISM!

Years after the battle of Venarium, a weary CONAN returns to his homeland to seek rest and solitude. However, a mysterious scout rides in to warn the Cimmerians of an imminent threat on the march from the Pictish wilderness. Will CONAN and his new ally be able to hold off this new horde of invaders?

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SRP: 17.99

BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION #3 (OF 4) CVR A HOUSE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP230961

SEP230962 – BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION #3 (OF 4) CVR B STOKELY (MR) – 3.99

SEP230963 – BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION #3 (OF 4) CVR C RACHMAD (MR) – 3.99

SEP230964 – BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION #3 (OF 4) CVR D TBD (MR) – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Maan House

CELEBRATED HORROR COMICS WRITER CULLEN BUNN AND FAN-FAVORITE ARTIST PIOTR KOWALSKI TEAM UP ONCE MORE!

In the plagued city of Yharnam, hunters Gretchen and Abraham search for their missing protégé. Under the blood moon, a scourge of beasts stalk the streets, and a new threat lurks around every corner.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

POETRY OF RAN GN VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

SEP230969

(W) Yusuke Osawa (A / CA) Yusuke Osawa

PERFECT FOR FANS OF ROMANCE, POETRY, AND ACTION!

Torue is a young bard looking to make a name for herself, when she encounters the monster hunter Ran at a sleepy village. Ran is a 'child of impurity' capable of slaying monsters called Karma; taking their evil into himself so it doesn't pollute the world. Ran is feared and shunned, but always puts his own life on the line to do good, so Torue decides to write a poem about him…

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ATOM BEGINNING GN VOL 07 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP230970

(W) Shotaro Ishinomori, Kazurou Inoue (CA) Hitotsu Yokoshima

IT'S TIME FOR AN EPIC FIGHT AT THE WORLD ROBOT BATTLING

CHAMPIONSHIP!

At the first ever World Robot Battling tournament, the entrants compete to be

declared the most powerful in the world! U-Ran dominates the competition but when she gets out of control Mars, Six's eternal rival shows up to calm things down!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SRP: 12.99

ALPI SOUL SENDER GN VOL 02

TITAN COMICS

SEP230971

(W) RONA (A / CA) RONA

A TALE OF COMING OF AGE, PERFECT FOR FANS OF MAGICAL GIRL MANGA!

Alpi the Soul Sender continues her adventure with a growing rival with another of her order, as the evil of man begins to twist more spirits into something treacherous…

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 12.99

ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #4 (OF 4) CVR A LAM

TITAN COMICS

SEP230972

SEP230973 – ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #4 (OF 4) CVR B TURNBULL & LECCE – 3.99

SEP230974 – ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #4 (OF 4) CVR C GREGO – 3.99

(W) Brandon Easton (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Jon Lam

In the climactic issue, RICK HUNTER and VINCE GRANT finally come face to face with Zeraal, the heroes forced to live through the most devastating day of the First Robotech War all over again! Our heroes will face a devastating secret of the First Robotech War with immense consequences for the future of humanity!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER COPIC PACK #1-4

TITAN COMICS

SEP230975

(W) Brandon Easton (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Derrick Chew, Colm Griffin, Koi Carreon, Jon Lam

ONLY 500 PACKS AVAILABLE!

COLLECTS EXCLUSIVE ROBOTECH: RICK HUNTER COPIC PACKS

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SRP: 19.99

RIVERS OF LONDON HERE BE DRAGONS TP

TITAN COMICS

SEP230976

(W) James Swallow, Andrew Cartmel, Ben Aaronovitch (A / CA) Jose Maria Beroy

Some say a dangerous monster is at large above the streets of London. Its name… Wyvern!

After a rash of strange UFO sightings above the capital, a Met Police helicopter night patrol is attacked by a mysterious creature! Wizard in training Peter Grant and his mentor, Thomas Nightingale, the Met's only sanctioned wizard, takes to the skies to investigate.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: 17.99

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #5-8 VIRGIN SYD MEAD PACK

TITAN COMICS

SEP230977

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Syd Mead

ONLY 500 PACKS AVAILABLE!

COLLECTS SYD MEAD VIRGIN VARIANTS!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 19.99

BLADE RUNNER 2039 TP VOL 02 UPGRADE

TITAN COMICS

SEP230978

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Clark Bint

It's 2039, and Cleo Selwyn has finally returned to Los Angles to search for her surrogate Replicant mother Isobel, who Cleo believes

has been abducted on the orders of Niander Wallace. Believing that Cleo's DNA holds the secret of Replicant fertility, Wallace has ordered his

own personal assistant Repicant, Luv – the first Replicant Blade Runner – to hunt down and return Cleo to him, killing whoever stands in her way.

Collecting Blade Runner: 2039 #5-8

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SRP: 17.99

SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #4 (OF 5) CVR A CARANFA (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP230981

SEP230982 – SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #4 (OF 5) CVR B TAYLOR (MR) – 3.99

SEP230983 – SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #4 (OF 5) CVR C PHOTO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Des Taylor (A) Des Taylor (CA) Claudia Caranfa

THE CONVERT INVESTIGATION GROUP'S MOST DEADLY SPY RETURNS

Agent Scarlett Carver and her team embark on a thrilling game of cat and mouse as they're thrown into the high stakes world of technological espionage. It soon transpires that the effects of Project Stardust reach further than anyone had anticipated – there are new threats emerging, and this time, it's personal.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EXTRAORDINARY ANN ED HC

TITAN COMICS

SEP230984

(W) V.E Schwab (A) Enid Balam (CA) I-Huan

Written by #1 New York Times bestselling author V.E. Schwab, this all-new story is set in the five years between VICIOUS and VENGEFUL.

ExtraOrdinary follows a teenage girl named Charlotte Tills who survives a bus crash and becomes EO–ExtraOrdinary, gaining the ability to see people's deaths in reflective surfaces. But when she looks into her own future, she sees a murder. The man responsible? None other than self-proclaimed hero and notorious EO killer Eli Ever.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 29.99

STAR WARS INSIDER HIGH REPUBLIC TALES ENLIGHTENMENT HC

TITAN COMICS

SEP230986

(W) Titan Magazines

A hard cover collection of Star Wars: The High Republic stories from the pages of STAR WARS Insider.

A collection of tales set centuries before the birth of Anakin Skywalker, featuring Jedi Knights during the era of the glorious High Republic. In addition to six original stories, this collection also includes behind-the-scenes interviews with authors as well as a guide to Phase II of The High Republic publishing initiative, and one bonus story by George Mann.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 19.99

STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #9 PX ED

TITAN COMICS

SEP230988

SEP230987 – STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #9 NEWSSTAND ED – 9.99

(W) Titan

CELEBRATING STAR TREK'S FINEST DOCTORS AND CAPTAINS

PLUS EXPLORER GOES BEHIND THE SCENES Of STAR TREK: STANGE NEW WORLDS

EXCLUSIVE NEW FICTION, ALL-STAR INTERVIEWS, AND MUCH MORE!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ALIENS SEARCH & FIND BOOK FIND THE XENOMORPH HC

TITAN BOOKS

SEP230989

(W) Kevin Crossley

Official Aliens search-and-find puzzle book, based on the movie, featuring 14 highly detailed full-colour illustrations by artist Kevin Crossley set in familiar film locations.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ART & SOUL OF BLADE RUNNER 2049 REVISED EXPANDED HC

TITAN BOOKS

SEP230990

(W) Tanya Lapointe, Simon Ward

The official and definitive companion book to Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 original film. This revised and enhanced edition adds 20 new pages of original content which include the movie's spoiler scenes.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 55

MARVEL STUDIOS INFINITY SAGA AVENGERS ART MOVIE HC

TITAN BOOKS

SEP230991

(W) Jason Surrell

The official art book for the movie Marvel's The Avengers, the 5th title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 40

