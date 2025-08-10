Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dating sim, light novel, LoveLove, manga, Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim, romantasy, Soro Goto, tokyopop, Touko Amekawa

Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim Manga Adaptation Out on August 12th

TOKYOPOP announced the summer launch of a new enemies-to-lovers romantasy manga, Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim, for August 12th.

Article Summary Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim manga releases August 12th from TOKYOPOP's LoveLove imprint

A yakuza heiress is reborn as the heroine of a mafia dating sim, aiming to escape her criminal roots

Enemies-to-lovers twist: Francesca plans to break her villain fiancé's heart, but he won't let her go

Based on Touko Amekawa's light novel, known for fantasy romances with strong female leads

TOKYOPOP announced the summer launch of a new enemies-to-lovers fantasy romance manga with the print and digital release of Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim, Volume 1: A Yakuza Heiress Becomes the Top-Ranked Villain's Romantic Target on August 12th. In heart-pounding romantasy, a strong-willed mafia heiress only wants peace — but her villainous fiancé from a rival crime family has other plans. The new series is based on the light novel series by the critically acclaimed creator Touko Amekawa, who is also the author of the 7th Time Loop light novel series. Her work is widely acclaimed by fans of fantasy romances with strong female leads. The new manga series will be published under the LoveLove imprint.

Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim, Volume 1: A Yakuza Heiress Becomes the Top-Ranked Villain's Romantic Target!

Manga by Soro Goto, original story by Touko Amekawa · 196 pages · SRP: $13.99 ·

ISBN: 978-1427882660 · For Readers 13+ · Available Aug. 12th

When the granddaughter of a yakuza boss is reincarnated as Francesca Calvino, the heroine in a mafia dating video game — set in a fantastical world where crime bosses serve the king — she knows what to expect: another ill-fated life without friends. But thanks to her upbringing, she's already hatched a plan. By expertly navigating the game's main story, Francesca will leave the world of organized crime behind for good!

First on her agenda: break off her engagement to the notorious Leonardo Aldini, the young head of the Aldini family and major villain of the game. But after breezing through her kidnapping without a male lead in sight, Francesca proves herself to be a little too good at taking Leonardo on. Not only does he still wish to marry, but he won't leave her alone.

How is Francesca supposed to live a normal life while being pursued by an insolent crime lord?

Manga creator Sora Goto is a manga artist who specializes in the romance, fantasy, school life, and comedy genres, and is known for Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim and An Incompetent Woman Wants to Be a Villainess.

Light novel writer Touko Amekawa is a Japanese novelist and manga scenario writer. She is acclaimed for the light novel series 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!, which has also been adapted into a manga and anime. Her works often feature a "capable but troubled beautiful men being swayed by a strong and beautiful woman." She is also known for the series Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim and The Legendary Witch Is Reborn as an Oppressed Princess.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!