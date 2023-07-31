Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Demon's Prince, graphic novel, Lauren Dimaya, remy lai, Walker Books US, ya

Remy Lai & Lauren Dimaya Sell Their Demon's Prince YA Graphic Novel

The Demon's Prince by Remy Lai and Lauren Dimaya is a new YA graphic novel which follows Langya, a royal guard who has spent 250 years in servitude as one of the Five Demons after being murdered by the prince he was sworn to protect. To move on to a peaceful afterlife, he has to complete one final task: making that same heartless prince, now reincarnated as an ordinary high schooler, fall in love.

Susan Van Metre at Walker Books US has acquired world rights to The Demon's Prince and publication is set for spring 2026. Remy Lai's agent Jim McCarthy at Dystel, Goderich & Bourret, and Lauren Dimaya's agent Marietta B. Zacker at Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency represented the pair in negotiations. Christine Engels will edit the book for Walker Books US.

Australian creator Remy Lai is a kids writer/artist and author of Pie in the Sky, Fly On The Wall, Pawcasso, the junior graphic novel series Survig The Wild and the spooky graphic novel Ghost Book. She posted to Instagram, "HEY! The ridiculously fantastic @polymorphin_ and I have a contemporary fantasy Young Adult GN coming out! It has a tiny bit of kissing, some violence, and a lot of tragedy."

Lauren Dimaya is a Filipino-American illustrator based in NYC who works at a museum and as an independent artist creating character art for nonprofit zines and commission. Her work has appeared in CLASS101, TourBox, Studio Drydock's Wylde Flowers. She posted to Instagram, "The news is out (as of yesterday)!!! The epic @rrremylai has written an INCREDIBLE fantasy YA tale that I have the absolute honor to illustrate— we can't wait for everyone to feast"

Walker Books US is a division of Candlewick Press and specialise in "vivid storytelling and instant reader appeal in fiction, graphic novels, and illustrated books."

