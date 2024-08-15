Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, remy lai

Remy Lai Sells World Rights To Graphic Novel, Me And My Pet Demon

Remy Lai Sells World Rights To Graphic Novel, Me And My Pet Demon. While her Read At Your Own Risk is out now, published this week.

Brian Geffen of Henry Holt negotiated the deal for Me and My Pet Demon with agent Jim McCarthy.

Lai's Read At Your Own Risk is out now, featuring a girl cursed by an evil spirit.

Upcoming works include Chickenpox in January and The Demon's Prince in spring 2026.

Remy Lai's new middle-grade graphic novel, Me and My Pet Demon, When apathetic 13-year-old Dom Noir accidentally summons a demon, she has no choice but to take him in as a pet. Just as she starts to genuinely care for the demon, ominous signs of an apocalypse start appearing all over town, and she might have to send her new friend back where he came from.

Brian Geffen at Henry Holt has bought world rights to Me and My Pet Demon from Remy Lai's agent Jim McCarthy at Dystel, Goderich & Bourret, who negotiated the deal. Publication is planned for the spring of 2026. Which is also the date for the planned release of Remy Lai and Lauren Dimaya's YA graphic novel, The Demon's Prince from Walker Books US.

Remy Lai studied fine arts, with a major in painting and drawing. She was born in Indonesia, grew up in Singapore, and currently lives in Brisbane, Australia. She is the author of Pie in the Sky, Fly on the Wall, Pawcasso, and the Surviving the Wild series.

Remy Lai's Read At Your Own Risk is out now, published this week, in which "a girl plays a game of summoning a spirit, it goes awry and she becomes cursed by an evil. And the evil starts talking to her in the pages of her diary." While Chickenpox is to be published in January next year, described by Remy Lai as "When they all contract chickenpox at the same time, five siblings who annoy the goober out of one another have to be quarantined at home for a week. Will they survive? (This one is loosely based on my childhood haha)". Her 2023 graphic novel Ghost Book has been nominated for the Prime Minister's Literary Awards in Australia.

