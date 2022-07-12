Renee Montoya, New York Commissioner Or Mayor? That Is The Question

Renee Maria Montoya was created by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini and Mitch Brian for the Batman cartoons, before being introduced into the comics as a Gotham police detective. after being framed for murder, she became a new iteration of The Question as a vigilante in North Carolina. The New 52 made her a Gotham police detective again, partnering with Harvey Bullock's new partner, as well as appearing in the Gotham TV series and Batwoman TV series, both times portrayed by Victoria Cartagena, and also appeared in the 2020 Birds of Prey, played by Rosie Perez. In the Future State universe, Renee Montoya was the police commissioner of Gotham, but that future has been done away with as 5G is no more. While 5G would have seen her as the police commissioner of Gotham and Jace Fox as the Batman of Gotham, just as Fox is now the Batman of New York, so Renee Montoya has an offer…

It's an offer she is not taking, or at least not yet. Playing hard to get, but there may be another job on the table as a result of this one.

New York Police Commissioner Montaya to New York Mayor Montoya? There have been more unlikely political moves in that sphere before now.

And as she says, masks are coming to New York in the DC superhero universe. And that's something she really should be quite the expert on. Because Batman is not the only masked vigilante to have come to New York City.

She has. And that's the real question to answer. Can you be mayor or police commissioner of New York City and also one of its street vigilantes? Maybe better reach across the multiverse and ask Luke Cage…

I AM BATMAN #11 CVR A CHRISTIAN DUCE

(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Christian Duce

Following the stunning conclusion of the previous issue, Jace Fox and his task force are upended! Taking Manray into custody could be a deadly prospect for Chubb and Whitaker…and what secrets does this mass murderer hold?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/12/2022