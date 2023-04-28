Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Prequel in Tokyopop July 2023 Solicits Tokyopop is finally getting its Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness prequel collection by Keith R. A. DeCandido, Carmelo Zagaria and Valentina Cuomo.

Tokyopop is finally getting its Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness: The Beginning prequel manga collection by Keith R. A. DeCandido, Carmelo Zagaria and Valentina Cuomo up and out there, in their July 2023 solicits and solicitations, but actually out in September. Also listed is Marcus Kwabena, John Lawrence and Chris Krady's Arms of The Dragon from their Noir Caesar line.

RESIDENT EVIL INFINITE DARKNESS BEGINNING TP (RES) (MR)

TOKYOPOP

(W) Keith R. A. DeCandido (A / CA) Carmelo Zagaria, Valentina Cuomo

Based on the 2021 animated series featured on Netflix, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, this exciting graphic novel tie-in features an all-new original story from the world of Resident Evil. This prequel features fan-favorite character Leon in an action-packed new story!

ARMS OF THE DRAGON VOL 01 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – NOIR CAESAR

(W) Marcus Kwabena, John Lawrence (A) Chris Krady

Not everyone chooses the streets. Sometimes, when everything is taken away, it's all that's left. The slums of Shindjin have long since been the champion of poverty. Violence and extortion are commonplace, where one's fate can literally be determined by a roll of the dice. A place where the fallout of these actions fall onto the shoulders of children. Shou and Jun are two such children, torn from the comfort of the lives they knew and thrust into an environment where organized crime is law. With nowhere to turn, they're forced to become the very thing that ruined their lives.

GENTLE NOBLES VACATION RECOMMENDATION VOL 07

TOKYOPOP

(W) Misaki, Momochi (A) Sando

Lizel, the gentle noble from another world, generally spends his time relentlessly pursuing his hobbies and challenging himself inside labyrinths alongside his party. This time, Lizel, Gil, and Eleven stumble upon an arm wrestling contest for a prize that Lizel desperately wants: a new book. Will he be able to convince Single Stroke Gil to enter the contest for him? And later, when a sudden horde of monsters appears near Marcade, Lizel notices that this isn't any ordinary invasion: these monsters are strategizing and targeting certain areas of the city. Will C-Rank Lizel be able to convince the fellow Adventurers defending Marcade to change their strategy in the face of such an abnormal invasion?

SENGOKU YOUKO GN VOL 03

TOKYOPOP

(W) Satoshi Mizukami

The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her stepbrother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a swordsman-in-training named Shinsuke and a human-katawara experiment named Shakugan. After angering the Dangaishuu, a group of spiritual warriors experimenting on humans to turn them into katawara, Jinka is being pursued by their four beast leaders. Will he be able to stop all four powerful leaders and keep his new companions safe?

DISNEY MANGA STITCH & SAMURAI COMP COLLECTION TP

TOKYOPOP – DISNEY MANGA

(W) Hiroto Wada (A / CA) Hiroto Wada

While fleeing the Galactic Federation, Stitch's spaceship malfunctions and he makes an emergency landing… not in Hawaii, but in sengoku-era Japan! Discovered by the brutal warlord Lord Yamato and his clan, Stitch's incomparable cuteness is no match for the battle-weary samurai, who decides to bring the "blue tanuki" home with him. Will Stitch's love of chaos turn into a formidable advantage for the samurai's influence? Or will his cute and fluffy form disarm the noble lord's stern façade?

DISNEY MANGA STITCH & SAMURAI COMP COLLECTION HC

TOKYOPOP – DISNEY MANGA

(W) Hiroto Wada (A / CA) Hiroto Wada

This deluxe collector's edition combines the entire Stitch and the Samurai series into one book! •Exclusive laminated hardcover with unreleased artwork.PRODUCT DETAILS •5" x 7.5" •560 B&W pages and 4 color pages •Genre: Comedy / Fantasy •Reads Right to Left

NBX BATTLE FOR PUMPKIN KING #4 (OF 5) CVR A

TOKYOPOP – DISNEY MANGA

(W) Shaun McLaughlin, Dj Milky, Dan Conner (A) Deborah Allo

How did Jack Skellington become the Pumpkin King? Explore Jack and Oogie Boogie's early days in Halloween Town and learn how their inseparable friendship turns sour as they battle to become the next Pumpkin King. Discover the mastermind who's pulling the strings, and relive the fantastic world of The Nightmare Before Christmas in this new manga-inspired story!

NBX BATTLE FOR PUMPKIN KING TP

TOKYOPOP – DISNEY MANGA

(W) Dan Conner (A) Dj Milky, Roberto Scalia, Deborah Allo

Jack Skellington is the undisputed Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. But it wasn't always that way! Years ago, Jack and Oogie Boogie were close friends. Both eager to prove themselves, they poured all their passion into their fantastical projects to earn their rightful place as the scariest duo in town. But there could only be one Pumpkin King! What could have happened to turn two best friends into such bitter rivals? Collects the four-issue mini-series.

CONFESSIONS OF SHY BAKER GN VOL 03

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Masamoi Ito

Toshimitsu Yamamura lives together happily with his boyfriend of many years, Gonta Tsubakisaka, but in his everyday life Toshimitsu isn't really… "out." After his vehemently progressive employee had the idea to list their real estate business as LGBTQ+ friendly, Toshimitsu has been very anxious about accidentally outing himself, and he often channels his anxiety into baking incredible treats for his carb-conscious boyfriend. With the love of his boyfriend and his love of baking, maybe Toshimitsu will steadily become more comfortable being his authentic self!

FUTARIBEYA MANGA GN VOL 10 ROOM FOR TWO

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Yukiko (A) Yukiko

Sakurako and Kasumi have been roommates since the first year of high school. They share everything, even a bed! Follow the heartwarming, hilarious daily life of two roommates in this adorable four-panel style comic!

OUR NOT SO LONELY PLANET TRAVEL GUIDE GN VOL 04 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Mone Sorai (A / CA) Mone Sorai

Super serious Asahi Suzumura and laidback, easygoing Mitsuki Sayama might seem like an odd couple, but they made a deal; they'll vacation around the world and when they get back to Japan, they'll get married. As they travel from country to country, the different people, cultures and cuisine they encounter begin to bring them closer together. After all they're not just learning about the world, but about themselves, too.

