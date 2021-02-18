Rest Area 51: Steven Universe Artist, TMNT Writer Launch Tapas Comic

Tapas Media, the leading digital publisher of webcomics and novels, has a new Studio Tapas original series, Rest Area 51, with a galactic arrival set for Wednesday, February 24. Rest Area 51 is the first collaboration of two of the comics communities' most respected creators, Coleman Engle – one of the lead artists for the acclaimed Kaboom! series, Steven Universe, and Caleb Goellner – contributor for IDW Publishing's hit series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sonic The Hedgehog, among many more titles across the industry.

"My grandma's house is an alien rest stop?!"

"Tapas has an enormous, excited, and engaged global readership that the current physical market hasn't reached and may not have thought about serving yet," says writer Caleb Goellner. "I've watched some of my solo comics blow up on the platform after years of traditional convention tabling, and overall, Tapas is simply a potent place to be as a creator."

"Tapas offers an incredible opportunity for an immediate global audience!" said artist Coleman Engle. "Working with Tapas has also helped me streamline my own production, taking traditional aspects and incorporating more digital steps in the creative process."

Rest Area 51 follows the delightful adventures of Grayce Green, a pre-teen who moves to her late grandma's Area 51-themed rest stop. Thinking she was about to have the most bummer summer ever, Grayce soon discovers this is anything but your typical gas station: it's an intergalactic alien rest stop! Together with her super-smart space engineer best friend Starla and the half-cactus turtle in an alien half-shell Torctus, the crew go on out-of-this-world adventures. Stopping plant zombie apocalypses, defeating evil alien empires, Grayce and pals do their best to help extraterrestrial travelers on their way to a rumored paradise planet so long as the alien-obsessed, super weird government goon Agent Schwarz doesn't catch them first…

Rest Area 51 will launch on Wednesday, February 24, with the first three episodes. The 24-episode first season will be available for free on Tapas and will update twice weekly Wednesdays and Saturdays.