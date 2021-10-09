Retailer Ejected From New York Comic Con For Refusing To Wear A Mask

New York Comic Con reissued the following warning for their show this weekend, saying "Reminder: masks are required at all times while attending NYCC except while seated when eating or drinking. Be safe, be cool, and have fun. Review our health & safety policy here". Which stated;

Face Coverings: Everyone is required to wear an approved face covering while attending New York Comic Con. For more details and requirements about face coverings, please click here. Please note: Based on current local and venue health guidelines, this policy applies to all attendees, including cosplayers, exhibitors, guests, artists, and staff. We will continue to evaluate this policy and post updates as they are available. Costume and Cosplay: These policies apply to cosplay and costume pieces. Face coverings must be visible at all times. For this reason, headwear and cosplay pieces which cover the face in a manner which does not visibly fit the face covering requirements will not be permitted. We appreciate your understanding.

Reports come to Bleeding Cool that, while mask-wearing was the norm at New York Comic Con, there were plenty of exceptions, necessitating the NYCC's reiteration of their attendance policy, but that for most the policy wasn't being enforced by anyone. However, that appeared to suddenly take a left turn later in the day. After plenty of rumours we received as to the fact, My Little Pony comic book artist Andy Price posted from NYCC, saying "So, yeah, it's true- a large vendor at New York Comic Con was kicked out today, for refusing to wear masks. Not only was it a mandate of the convention, it's mandated by the city. I feel ZERO pity for them. Get out." Price also noted that some attendees were now being challenged as well. "When security catches them, they are- I've seen a couple warned and a couple escorted out."

If anyone has further details, please feel to pass them across…