Retailer Exclusive Marvel Covers Only Through Penguin Random House

Bleeding Cool understands that Marvel Comics will only be offering retailer exclusive covers of comic books directly through their new exclusive direct market distributor Penguin Random House. Retailers, shows, subscription boxes, or creator studios will not be allowed to order them through the wholesale distributor, Diamond.

Bleeding Cool has been looking at the Diamond/Penguin Random House/Marvel Comics deal with interest to see what would lead different retailers to choose PRH or Diamond for their Marvel Comics titles.

PRH offers a flat 50% discount rate with free shipping, NET 60 days payment terms, and assigned sales representatives for every store.

Diamond offers same-or-worse discount rates, 2.5% shipping, and no change to payment methods or representative assignments.

The only enticement I can see to sticking with Diamond for Marvel comic book titles is less paperwork, since you will have to use Diamond for Image, Dark Horse, IDW, Boom, etc anyway.

There are some businesses built solely around exclusive retailer variant comics who might have conceivably stuck with Diamond. But now they have no choice.

All this will come into play in October, of course. Here are the retailer exclusive comic books that will be available to Diamond customers for June and July… get them while you still can.

MOON KNIGHT #1 i (Order by 6/4)

EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1 (Order by 5/21)

X-MEN #1 (Order by 5/21)

EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM #1 (Order by 5/28)

FANTASTIC FOUR #34 (Order by 5/28)

SINISTER WAR #1 (Order by 5/28)

EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1 (Order by 6/4)

AMAZING FANTASY #1 (Order by 6/4)

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1 (Order by 6/11)