Retailer Slab/Signed/Variant Auction Tomorrow at MCM London Comic Con

Energon 1;100 variants, Todd McFarlane signed Spawn, 1:500 Ultimate Marvel, 1:1000 Gargoyles, JLA/Avengers and more for the CBLDF

Tomorrow at MCM London Comic Con, the Diamond UK Retailer Day will be returning, and Bleeding Cool will be there. And that will include a CBLDF (Comic Book Legal Defence Fund) auction of variants, signed and slabbed comics. And here are some of the lots described ahead of the event.

Skybound Energon Universe (lot 1) – Ratio variants 1:25/50/100 from Void Rivals #1-8 / Transformers #1-7 / Cobra Commander #1 -4

Spawn (lot 1) -Todd McFarlane Signed editions – Scorched #1 587:838 Signed / Gunslinger # 1 351 – 1191 Signed / King Spawn #1 848:1697 Signed / Crossover #3 McFarlane Spawn sketch cover 1:100 CGC 9.8

Skybound Energon Universe (lot 2) Ratio variants 1:25/50/100 from Void Rivals #1-8 / Transformers #1-7 / Cobra Commander #1 -4

Immortal Hulk – Immortal Hulk #1 Keown Variant Signed Al Ewing CGC 9.8 / Immortal Hulk HC Omnibus / Immortal Hulk #20 pg 16 Marc Deering digital inks signed/embossed 1:1

Nexus – Newspaper strips DLX Double Signed Slipcase HC vol 1 – the coming of Gourmando 135:250 (£310 RRP)

Kodansha Akira DLX Anniversary Box Set (£199 RRP) & Akira: Art of Wall Box Set (£129.99 RRP) / Vinland Saga DLX HC book one / Ghost In The Shell Fully Compiled HC

Yen – Certain Magical Index Old Testament Omnibus Novel (£225 RRP) / Thermae Romae complete Omnibus (£60 RRP)

Marvel Ultimate – Ultimate Spiderman #1 1:500 & 1:100 (x2) variant / Ultimate Black Panther #1 1:100 (x2)

TMNT Last Ronin – IDW TMNT The Last Ronin II Re-Evolution 1:500 Double signed variant / TMNT The Last Ronin #1 Variant Eastman cvr RI-A CGC 9.8

CGC x8

9.8 = Predator Vs Wolverine #1 / Amazing Spiderman Ann #1 Facsimile edition / Spider-Man (Mile morales) #12 / Amaz Spider-Man # 19 (2023) Perissinotto Disney 1:100 sketch / Predator #1 (Marvel 2022 )/ Star Wars – War Of The Bounty Hunters #1 Camuncoli wrap variant Signed Charles Soule 9.6 = Deadpool #1 Nakayama 1:100 variant (2022) / Spider Gwen Gwenverse #1 Land variant

12- Dynamite Signed – Gargoyles #1 1:1000 / Scar #1 1:250 / Maleficent #1 1:250 +/ Spawn #330 Ken Haeser Signed/Sketched – Violator

Spawn (2) – Todd McFarlane Signed editions – Scorched #1 587:838 Signed / Gunslinger # 1 351 – 1191 Signed / King Spawn #1 848:1697 Signed / Spawn #350 Signed

DC – Gargoyle Of Gotham #1 1:250 variant / Dark Knight Returns The Golden Child 1:500 / Batman #125 1:250 / Batman – Spawn 1:250 McFarlane B&W / Justice League Vs Godzilla #1 1:100

George Perez – JLA Avengers The Hero Initiative Collection / JLA Avengers #3 original colour page from Tom Smith / George Perez The Avengers Artist Select edition 139:999 Signed edition

Anyone who can't attend but would be interested in bidding can contact Diamond's Mike Holman, but if so, you'll have to do it today.

