Retailers Gets One Black & White World To Come Variant Cover Next Week

Comic book retailers gets one black & white Marvel Knights: The World To Come variant cover next week

Article Summary Retailers get a free black & white Marvel Knights: The World To Come #1 variant cover next week.

The World To Come is a new Marvel mini-series from Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest starting June 2025.

T'Challa's death sparks global chaos and a battle for Wakanda’s throne in the Marvel 616 universe.

This six-issue series explores Wakanda, new leadership, and a bold future for Marvel Knights fans.

Comic book retailers who order their Marvel Comics through Penguin Random House and have signed up to receive promo Items should be receiving, with their comics for next week, a single free copy of a their free promo surprise June variant cover of Marvel Knights: The World To Come #1 by Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest.

This is the latest Free complimentary cover delivered from Marvel to show appreciation for retailers and build excitement for readers

MARVEL KNIGHTS THE WORLD TO COME #1 (OF 6)

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Joe Quesada

THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE IS HERE! The future of the Marvel Universe is here as two of the most visionary creators in comic history show you THE WORLD TO COME! The King of Wakanda is DEAD, leaving unguarded the world's most advanced technology, most precious metal, and a cryptic vault of dark secrets while triggering global conflicts among Marvel's heroes, villains and mutants. With T'Challa gone, the future of the Marvel 616 Universe will be determined by a final tribal challenge for the Wakandan throne and the mysterious victor who will change Wakanda, and the Marvel Universe, forever. MARVEL KNIGHTS visionary creators JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST collaborate on a future of the 616 through the lens of the revolutionary MARVEL KNIGHTS line of books that changed comics as we know it. You do not want to miss this landmark project! Jun 04, 2025 $5.99 MARVEL KNIGHTS THE WORLD TO COME #2 (OF 6)

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Joe Quesada

THE WORLD TO COME and how it got that way is revealed! What is happening in Mexico? What does Everett K. Ross have to do with what's happening? And who is T'Challa's heir?! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 09, 2025 SRP: $4.99 MARVEL KNIGHTS THE WORLD TO COME #3 (OF 6)

August 13, 2025

The most shocking story of 2025 goes from Wakanda to New York City as some of T'Challa's history is revealed for the first time in the wake of his death. The key to saving the future lies in both T'Challa's past and the past of the man who will destroy the world!

