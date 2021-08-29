The Return of Todd McFarlane's Mr Bones to DC Comics Infinite Frontier

A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool noted that Director Bones of the DEO in Infinite Frontier was starting to look a little more… omniversal in his appearance. Jumping from his usual suit and tie these days to an older look…

Some may remember how Director Bones first looked when he appeared in Infinity Inc. as Mister Bones, co-created by Todd McFarlane.

And reflecting Todd's childhood designs for Spawn, which was still years away from debuting at Image Comics. And appropriately with Todd McFarlane debuting a new King Spawn #1 last Wednesday… with Donny Cates bringing back Angela for Thor… Infinite Frontier #5 want more of a Spawn look for the Director as well.

Basically, there are even more Spawn-like comic books around than we thought. And just like Spawn, Director Bones made a deal with a devil.

And who these multiversal heroes might be who Director Bones is sacrificing to Darkseid, to which Cameron Chase is objecting so much? Well… Cameron Chase. You always hurt the ones you love…

Infinite Frontier #5 is published by DC Comics on Tuesday – and this is just one of the mad batshitness it has to offer…

INFINITE FRONTIER #5 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico, Paul Pelletier, Jesus Merino (CA) Mitch Gerads

Roy Harper finds himself forced to do things on his own. He's been through a lot since he was Green Arrow's sidekick, and usually, the only person he can count on is himself. Hence, he's hiding the fact that he's back from the dead from his old friends. He comes across Jade, who has also been stranded by herself—can he help her while letting her help him? Because neither of them can handle Darkseid all by their lonesome. Meanwhile, Barry Allen sends out a call: it's time for all the heroes exploring the Infinite Frontier to come to the Omega Planet! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/31/2021