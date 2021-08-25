There Are More Spawn Related Comics Out Today Than You Might Expect

Today sees the publication of King Spawn #1 by Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane, Javier Fernandez, Stephen Segovia, Marcio Takara, Philip Tan, and Brett Booth, with a variant cover by Donny Cates and Todd McFarlane as well. And King Spawn #1 has a lot of Spawn-like creatures in it.

Spawn Classic of course, even standing in a graveyard.

Anti-Spawn and the return of Haunt, the character Todd created with Robert Kirkman.

The Nightmare Spawn.

A very dark version of Captain Marvel – or maybe even Marvelman/Miracleman, called Komox – or The Hero. Todd of course has had Miracleman history…

And the Gunslinger Spawn as well. That's a lot of Spawn-related characters, a number of whom will end up in The Scorched out in December.

And even that cover by Donny Cates. Now Donny Cates also has a Marvel comic book out today, Thor #16 with Michele Bandini and, spoilers on, obviously he can't put the character in that. His Crossover powers do not extend that far.

But he does get to reintroduce someone to the Marvel Universe after some time apart…

Angela, as created by Todd McFarlane and Neil Gaiman for Spawn, and transferred across to Marvel ownership after a variety of legal battles concerning Miracleman. And reintroduced by Donny Cates on the very same day that Todd McFarlane launches King Spawn #1 with a cover from Donny. Coincidence? And does he have to turn every comic book into a Todd McFarlane Tribute Act?

KING SPAWN #1 CVR G CATES

IMAGE COMICS

JUN218205

(W) Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane (A) Javier Fernandez, Brett Booth, Philip Tan, Stephen Segovia, Todd McFarlane, Marcio Takara (CA) Donny Cates

A historical NEW ongoing SPAWN series begins! The launch of this book, nearly three decades in the making, further expands the SPAWN UNIVERSE with a growing presence of Hell, Heaven, and Heroes here on Earth. A classic villain from Spawn's past has begun asserting his powers on Earth by corrupting as many souls as possible. And only Spawn knows that he even exists.In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $5.99 THOR #16

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210711

(W) Donny Cates (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Olivier Coipel

"REVELATIONS" PART 2 OF 3!

Thor has only known two things, being a warrior and weilding a hammer. But he is realizing that in order to be the best ruler of Asgard that he can be, he must give up those two things. Who is Thor without them? And hostilities between Thor and Odin reach a boiling point as "Revelations" continues to uproot Thor's entire world!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99