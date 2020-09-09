Rewriting Marvel Comics History With Web Of Venom: Wraith (Spoilers)

If you get a sense of deja vu reading this, it may be because today's Web Of Venom: The Wraith one-shot was published digitally over a month early in error, before being deleted – even from people who had bought the comic. But not before a few judicious screencaps had been made. So, since it's published properly today, let's give it the usual Bleeding Cool run through. Donny Cates said this would be a big thing for Venom, Knull, and all of that stuff. And a return to the Marvel Universe for the character of Wraith, recently seen in Cates's own Guardians Of The Galaxy run, and that this one-shot will tie all his Venom and cosmic stuff together, as well as the Exelon, the symbiote and Knull..

Wraith first appeared in Annihilation Conquest: Wraith #1 in 2007 created by Javier Grillo-Marxuach and Kyle Hotz. You should see what it's going for on eBay right now. Originally named Zak-Del, son of Kree scientist Sim-Del, who created a power source sufficient to "light an entire galaxy", he was killed by the rest of the Kree but not before, Superman-style, his son was sent off in an escape ship, was rescued by the Exolon-infested Nameless, and would become similarly infested by soul-eating parasites.

Wraith escaped, was captured and brought before Ronan the Accuser, and fights alongside the Kree resistance. So you might have expected him to turn up in Empyre, but it seems he's heading towards The King In Black instead. After all, Knull Is The King In Black and Knull Is Coming… or is he? Web Of Venom: The Wraith seems to suggest another alternative, that taps into Wraith's father's original search for universal energy. As his father's laboratory has an image that is suddenly more in keeping with recent Venom storylines.

What was his father's relationship with Knull? And what of Wraith's experience of his soul being eaten by parasites and turning into one of the Nameless? Turns out that the Exolon are just Knull offshoots., abandoned…

But as for his father's search for a universal energy source, could that tie-in as well?

With Eddie Brock, Venom, getting the wisdom of his newly acquired knowledge. Click here for your final Web Of Venom: Wraith spoiler, but be warned…

It's all very Princess Leia, isn't it? With Wraith doing his best impression of Yoda…

WEB OF VENOM WRAITH #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200936

(W) Donny Cates (A) Guiu Villanova (CA) Kyle Hotz

• Since his appearance in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, one thing WRAITH has made perfectly clear is that he's hunting KNULL, the God of the Symbiotes.

• Now, in the wastelands on the outskirts of the cosmos, he'll have his chance to face him… Rated T+In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $4.99