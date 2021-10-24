Rich Douek & Joe Mulvey's Happy Hill from ComixTribe in January 2022

ComixTribe is launching a new horror comic book title for January 2022, by familiar names Rich Douek and Joe Mulvey, all about the loss of the child in a holiday resort, the subsequent murder investigation and just when it is bringing up notes of Maddie, a supernatural menace. Successfully Kickstartered earlier thid year, it will be in comic shops the next. ComixTribe also collects their Wailing Blade in hardcover for January. Here are their full, if minimal, solicits and solicitations for January 2022.

HAPPY HILL #1 (OF 5) (MR)

COMIXTRIBE

NOV211332

(W) Rich Douek, Joe Mulvey (A / CA) Joe Mulvey

When a child goes missing on the grounds of an exclusive vacation resort, the investigation uncovers dark secrets hidden for decades, and an unstoppable supernatural menace who will make this vacation permanent! Happy Hill is a vacation horror thriller. Available with two enhanced covers, Happy Hill reveals the horrifying truth about how far some people will go to be happy. The hills are alive with the sound of screaming!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WAILING BLADE HC VOL 01 HEADTAKER

COMIXTRIBE

NOV211333

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Joe Mulvey

The deluxe die-cut, foil-enhanced hardcover edition of Wailing Blade is here! When his father is sentenced to death at the hands of the legendary Headtaker, bandit prince Tychon must find a way to save him, or fall to the Wailing Blade himself. By acclaimed writer Rich Douek and artist Joe Mulvey. Wailing Blade: Headtaker is a brutal, bloody sci-fi adventure for fans of Mad Max and Masters of the Universe. This volume collects Wailing Blade #1-4, includes a foreword by Bryan Edward Hill (Titans), an all-new "Legends of the Wailing Blade" collection of tales from a who's who of comic talent.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 44.99