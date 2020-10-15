Rick And Morty Promises The Kinkiest Super-Villains Ever, In 2021

Oni Press is promising a new Rick and Morty miniseries for 2021, Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart, publishing in February 2021.

Based on the fourth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Oni Press promises that "it's going to get crazy for the Smiths and Rick Sanchez as new favourite characters collide in Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart. Catch the outrageous Balthromaw and his band of dragon adventurers in an all-new, tantalizing adventure where only Morty can save them. And when Teddy Rick shows up and ruins Rick's ultimate vacation plan, no one is safe!"

"Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart is one of the wildest stories we've told yet" says Senior Editor, Licensing, Robert Meyers. The four-part miniseries will feature the creative team of Josh Trujillo, Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams, Leonardo Ito, and Crank! "bringing it all to life, including perhaps the kinkiest team of super-villains to ever grace a comic-book page!" And that writer "Josh Trujillo was able to visit the Rick and Morty writers room to get inside information on the fan-favourite characters from season four of the hit show."

Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart joins other Rick and Mort comics in 2021, including new issues in the Rick and Morty Presents series, Rick and Morty: Ever After, and more. Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart is slated to launch February 3, 2021.

Josh Trujillo is a writer, editor, and comic book creator based in San Rafael, California. He has worked with clients including Boom! Studios, Dark Horse Comics, Shanken Creative Group, Oni Press, Telltale Games, and DC Comics, among others. His work spans different genres and audiences, specializing in children's fiction, fantasy, humor, history, romance, gaming, and LGBTQ+ issues. Tony Fleecs's creator owned work includes In My Lifetime (2006), Jeff Steinberg: Champion of Earth (2016), and the forthcoming, Time Shopper (2021) and Stray Dogs (2021) as well as drawing Star Wars, Avengers, Batman, TMNT, Transformers, and (mostly) My Little Pony. Jarrett Williams was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and graduated from the Savannah College of Art & Design (MFA). He has done three volumes of his pro-wrestling/adventure series Super Pro K.O.! for Oni Press. He has also completed Hyper Force Neo for Z2 Comics. He is currently working on a bunch of original comics. For over twelve years, Leonardo Ito has brought worlds to life colouring properties such as Batman Animated, TMNT, Powerpuff Girls, Rick and Morty, and Sonic The Hedgehog among many others. Christopher Crank has lettered comics from Image, Dark Horse, Oni Press, Dynamite, and has a podcast with comic artist Mike Norton and members of Four Star Studios in Chicago.