Rick And Morty: The End #1 by Daniel Kibblesmith & Jarrett Williams

Rick And Morty: The End #1 by Daniel Kibblesmith and Jarrett Williams from Oni Press, beginning in December

Oni Press confirms the news that their license for Rick And Morty comic books will end in 2026. Rick And Morty: The End, by Daniel Kibblesmith and Jarrett Williams, will launch as a six-issue series in December, following Rick and Morty Vs. The Universe.

"Oni Press, the multiple Eisner and Harvey Award-winning publisher of groundbreaking comics and graphic novels since 1997, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is proud to announce RICK AND MORTY: THE END #1 (of 6) — a new six-issue comic series launching Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty out of the cataclysmic aftermath of this summer's colossal RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE comics event … and into a head-to-head confrontation with the greatest challenge they've ever faced: the end of all things – and each other!

"THIS TITLE IS NOT SOME KIND OF ARTFUL METAPHOR, FOLKS! After 10 years and 100+ issues, the beginning of THE END starts here as acclaimed writer Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and artistic annihilator Jarrett Williams (Speed Force) prepare to unleash a fantastically fatal finale for RICK AND MORTY!

"Rick Sanchez, the most wanted man in this and every other universe, is on the run. With a bounty on his head, every government, military, pirate, mobster, bounty hunter, bail bondsman, religious institution, theater troupe, circus clown, and endangered species is on the hunt to bring in Rick – DEAD OR ALIVE. The only one who can bring Rick in warm is the one person who knows him best: Morty Smith. But Morty's not the only Smith hot on Rick's trail . . . "Space Beth" Smith is determined to bring Rick in, and she doesn't particularly care how. Now it's just a question of who can get to him first…!

"Re-uniting maestros Daniel Kibblesmith and Jarrett Williams amidst the fallout of this summer's colossally destructive RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE (on sale now!), THE END begins the next must-read chapter in Kibblesmith and Williams' groundbreaking re-evolution of RICK AND MORTY … and sets the stage for a cataclysmic finale the likes of which this dimension … or the next one … or the one after that … has never experienced.

"Featuring covers by Dave Bardin (Wolverine), Troy Little (Cult of the Lamb), Tom Fowler (Books of Magic), and many more top-secret talents ready to R.I.P., get a front row seat to a fatefully final Rick and Morty adventure this December – only in a comic shop near you!"

RICK AND MORTY: THE END #1 (of 6)

WRITTEN BY DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

ART BY JARRETT WILLIAMS

COVER A BY DAVE BARDIN

COVER B BY TROY LITTLE

COVER C BLIND BAG-LESS VARIANT (TOP SECRET!!!)

WANTED POSTER VARIANT (1:10) BY PHIL MURPHY

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY TOM FOWLER

BLACKLIGHT VARIANT (1:50) BY DAVE BARDIN

BLUE SKETCH VARIANT AVAILABLE

ON SALE DECEMBER 3, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC

IOC: 10/25/2025

FOC: 11/10/2025