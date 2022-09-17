Rick And Morty Vs Cthulhu In Oni Press' December 2022 Solicits

One Press' continues its Rick & Morty comic book license with a new series by Jim Zub, Leonardo Ito and Crank! pitting the pair against the Old One itself, in Rick And Morty Vs. Cthulhu, as well as Pink Lemonade, Action Journalism and a collection of Seasons Of The Bruja.

RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #1 CVR A LITTLE

OCT221835

OCT221836 – RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #1 CVR B CANNON – 3.99

OCT221837 – RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #1 CVR C ELLERBY – 3.99

OCT221838 – RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #1 CVR D COLAS – 3.99

OCT221839 – RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #1 CVR D ZUB – 3.99

OCT221840 – RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #1 CVR E LEE – 3.99

(W) Jim Zub (A) Leonardo Ito, Crank! (CA) Troy Little

What could be worse than an off-planet sugar deal gone wrong? Tripping through a Lovecraftian hellscape with the Smith family as they fight, uh, cosmic sentient color and racist fish-people? That can't be right… In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: 3.99

SEASON OF THE BRUJA TP VOL 01

OCT221841

(W) Aaron Duran (A / CA) Sara Soler

Season of the Bruja follows a young woman as she comes into her magical abilities and faces reemergent threats from the past.

From a young age, Althalia knew she would someday be the last of her kind-a bruja, tasked with keeping the power and stories of the ancient ways from fading fully into history. Never alone, Althalia works in a paranormal museum with her friends, a real-life Chupacabra and a were-coyote, while living with and caring for her beloved abuela. Through these powerful connections, her skills and knowledge grow. But the prejudice her people have always faced continues, and after a seemingly random encounter with a priest, Althalia feels the weight of hundreds of years of religious oppression coming down upon her and her abuela. She must realize her destiny and grow into it quickly if she is to prevent the church from achieving its ultimate goal-destroying the last bruja. In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: 19.99

PINK LEMONADE #4

OCT221842

(W) Nick Cagnetti (A / CA) Nick Cagnetti

Pink Lemonade and her fellow heroes Ron Radical and Skip Roquet fight back against the wicked media mogul Xavi Xarad. An epic battle ensues when PL is once again faced with a doppelgänger-a deadly robot focused on becoming the one true Pink Lemonade! Plus: The mysteries around OJ-Bot deepen! Cyan Magenta plays a deadly game! And: Flea market finds!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ACTION JOURNALISM #4 CVR A FELVIDEKI (MR)

ACTION JOURNALISM #4 CVR B

OCT221843

(W) Eric Skillman (A / CA) Miklos Felvideki

Look to the sky! Kate's got a new assignment, and this time it's New Arcadia's resident superhero, The Valiant Volunteer. But Kate never takes anything at face value and will go to extreme lengths to uncover what the heroic crusader is hiding underneath that mask.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99