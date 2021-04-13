Rick Grimes and Clementine Return To The Walking Dead In Skybound X

Rick Grimes' story came to an end in the Walking Dead comic book – and the Walking Dead TV show. But now he's coming back in a new anthology series from Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics.

As well as Rick Grimes, the comic book will also feature Clementine from the Walking Dead Telltale games -= as previously teased – and other Skybound characters. Creators will include Skybound founder and Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman, as well as Ryan Ottley, Tillie Walden, Donny Cates, Joshua Williamson, Chip Zdarsky, James Harren, and Daniel Warren Johnson with stories from Skybound series past, present, and future? fiorst appearances, speculator fans!

Each oversized, weekly issue will kick off with a chapter from Rick Grimes 2000, a story originally introduced in the back of The Walking Dead #75 and reuniting the Invincible team Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley. In addition, all-new series with brand new comic book characters will debut throughout. The first new comic book character featured will be Clementine, as well as new stories from the worlds of Assassin Nation, Excellence and Manifest Destiny.

"Surprise! Did you REALLY think we would let Skybound's ten-year anniversary pass us by without bringing back some of our favorite characters?" said Kirkman. "We are forever thankful for our community's support over the past decade and are honored to share this special series with the larger Skybound family. None of these characters have such monumental journeys without the fans, so SKYBOUND X is for all of you!"

Skybound X will be published on July the 7th. Here are the solicitations;

SKYBOUND X #1

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN, TILLE WALDEN, JAMES HARREN & CHRIS DINGESS

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, TILLIE WALDEN, JAMES HARREN & MATTHEW ROBERTS

COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY (Diamond Code MAY210037)

COVER B: JAMES HARREN (Diamond Code MAY210038)

COVER C: TILLIE WALDEN (Diamond Code MAY210039)

COVER D: CHARLIE ADLARD (Diamond Code MAY210040)

COVER E: BLANK SKETCH COVER (Diamond Code MAY210041)

JULY 7 / 52 PAGES / FULL COLOR / M / $4.99

Celebrate a sensational 10 years of Skybound with a cavalcade of your favorite creators for all-new stories of your favorite series past, present and future! Each issue of this oversized, weekly series will kick off with a new chapter of a serialized THE WALKING DEAD story—RICK GRIMES 2000—by Robert Kirkman & Ryan Ottley!

In addition, we'll be debuting all-new series and characters every issue, starting with the First Appearance of the most requested WALKING DEAD character of all-time: Clementine, star of the bestselling Telltale's The Walking Dead video game series!

Did we mention new ULTRAMEGA and MANIFEST DESTINY stories?! If you want to know what to expect in Skybound's next 10 years, it all starts here!

SKYBOUND X #2

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN, CHIP ZDARKSKY, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, IRMA KNIIVILA & TRI VUONG

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, RAMON K. PEREZ, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, TRI VUONG & IRMA KNIIVILA

COVER A: CLIFF RATHBURN (Diamond Code MAY210042)

COVER B: ANDREI BRESSAN (Diamond Code MAY210043)

COVER C: TRI VUONG & IRMA KNIIVILA (Diamond Code MAY210044)

JULY 14 / 44 PAGES / FULL COLOR / M / $4.99

The second chapter of the wildest WALKING DEAD story ever–RICK GRIMES 2000! Plus, the debut of a major new STILLWATER character, a rip-roaring MURDER FALCON throwdown, and the First Appearance of EVERYDAY HERO MACHINE BOY!

SKYBOUND X #3

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, KYLE STARKS

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, ANDREI BRESSAN, ERICA HENDERSON, CORY WALKER

COVER A: ARTHUR ADAMS (Diamond Code MAY210045)

COVER B: CORY WALKER (Diamond Code MAY210046)

COVER C: ERICA HENDERSON (Diamond Code MAY210047)

COVER D: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (Diamond Code MAY210048)

JULY 21 / 44 PAGES / FULL COLOR / M / $4.99

The third chapter of RICK GRIMES 2000! Plus, a surprising coda to the BIRTHRIGHT saga, a spotlight on ASSASSIN NATION fan-favorite, F*ck Tarkington, and the latest installment of the greatest genius canine adventurer, SCIENCE DOG!

SKYBOUND X #4

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN, DONNY CATES, BRANDON THOMAS, MAIRGHRED SCOTT

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, LISANDRO ESTHERREN, KHARY RANDOLPH, PABLO TUNICA

COVER A: CHARLIE ADLARD (Diamond Code MAY210049)

COVER B: KHARY RANDOLPH (Diamond Code MAY210050)

COVER C: PABLO TUNICA (Diamond Code MAY210051)

JULY 28 / 44 PAGES / FULL COLOR / M / $4.99

The fourth chapter of RICK GRIMES 2000! Plus, new REDNECK and EXCELLENCE stories, and the First Appearance of SEA SERPENT'S HEIR!

SKYBOUND X #5

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN, KYLE STARKS & SEAN MACKIEWICZ

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, JASON HOWARD, CHRIS SCHWEIZER & NIKO WALTER

COVER A: DAVID FINCH (Diamond Code MAY210052)

COVER B: CHRIS SCHWEIZER (Diamond Code MAY210053)

COVER C: JASON HOWARD (Diamond Code MAY210054)

AUGUST 4 / 44 PAGES / FULL COLOR / M / $4.99

RICK GRIMES 2000 concludes! Plus, new THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON and GASOLINA stories! ALSO, something COMPLETELY NEW from ROBERT KIRKMAN & JASON HOWARD! SECRETS!