Rick Remender Talks Continuity Issues With ComicsPRO & Image Comics Image Comics’ ComicsPRO Summit presentation included this special thank you video from Rick Remender that Bleeding Cool has managed to get access to.

In Image Comics' ComicsPRO Summit presentation in Pittsburgh, VP of Sales & Publishing Planning Matt Parkinson took the virtual Zoom-stage to go over upcoming titles and boost a special thank you video from bestselling creator Rick Remender. Bleeding Cool has managed to get a copy of it.

Rick Remender promotes his work but also talks about what he sees as a continuity issue in comic books right now, and how his Giant Generator imprint through Image Comics might offer a solution to that problem.

After last year's The Scumbag Eisner Award nomination and previous creator kerfuffle, things have been relatively quiet lately on the Rick Remenderfront. But given this appearance video and that he's got a spot with an FCBD title for something called The Sacrificers #1— it appears he may be priming retailers to be hearing a lot more from him in the coming months…

Pair that with the fact that this year marks the 10th anniversary of Black Science and we've also seen several other of Rick Remender's Giant Generator titles get the deluxe hardcover treatment lately…

So of course, I had to hack into the private Slack over at Image and see if all this between-lines-reading was adding up. They were relatively tight-lipped about it… but after a series of winks and morse code click-style signals… indicated to me that 2023 (and possibly 2024) would indeed be quite the year for Giant Generator.

What does that mean exactly? Well this little bird got that same tinkle in their eye that they got right before we saw a wave of Jeff Lemire, Ed Brubaker, and Kyle Higgins projects hit big. So, I'm going to call it early: The Sacrificers is just the tip of the iceberg, folks.

Can't remember exactly which books are in Image's line of Giant Generator titles? Deep breaths everyone…

FEAR AGENT (Tony Moore)

BLACK SCIENCE (Mateo Scalera)

LOW (Greg Tocchini)

DEADLY CLASS (Wes Craig)

DEATH OR GLORY (Bengal)

THE SCUMBAG (Lewis LaRosa, Moreno DiNisio, Andrew Robinson, Eric Powell, Roland Boschi, Nic Klein, Bengal, Francesco Mobili, Alex Riegel, Jonathan Wayshak, Matias Bergara)

THE LAST DAYS OF AMERICAN CRIME ( Tocchini again)

SEVEN TO ETERNITY (Jerome Opeña)

A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE (André Lima Araújo)

TOKYO GHOST Sean Gordon Murphy)

NIGHT MARY (Kieron Dwyer)

THE LAST CHRISTMAS (Brian Posehn, & Gerry Duggan).

If there's one thing that Remender's branded himself as, it's that he works with some of the best artists in the industry. So, whatever it is that he's got up his sleeve for the Giant Generator line at Image this year, it's guaranteed to be something pretty splashy looking. Unlike Rick.