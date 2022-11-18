Rick Remender & Max Fiumara's Sacrificers From Image Comics For FCBD

The Sacrificers, by Rick Remender, Max Fiumara and Dave Craig. Launching from Image Comics for Free Comic Book Day 2023. But what is it? A Utopia that comes with a price, it's all very Old Testament all of a sudden.

Rick Remender is best known for his comic book work on X-Men, Uncanny Avengers, Uncanny X-Force, Venom, Captain America, Secret Avengers, Uncanny Avengers and the event Axis, published by Marvel, as well as his creator-owned series Fear Agent, Deadly Class, Black Science and Low, published by Image Comics. In 2019, Sony Pictures Television adapted Deadly Class into a TV series of the same name, for which Remender served as showrunner and lead writer, but for which there were clearly… issues.

Now it seems he has a brand new thing for Image Comics, with artist Max Fiumara, best known for Hellboy-related titles such as Abe Sapien and BPRD, as well as Marvel and DC comic books Lucifer, Amazing Spider-Man, Infinity Inc, as well as work from Imagem Avatar Press and Dark Horse such as Four Eyes, Nightjar, Blackgas, and Doctor Scar And The Kingdom Of Lost Tomorrows.

FCBD 2023 SACRIFICERS #1 (Net) (MR)

(W) Rick Remender (A) Max Fiumara (CA) Julian Totino Tedesco

Tomorrow is a harmonious paradise thanks to the careful oversight of five families who make everything perfect… for the price of one child per household. Now, as that bill comes due, a son expected to give everything for a family that never loved him, and an affluent daughter determined to destroy utopia, must unite to end one generation's unnaturally protracted reign.

Bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (LOW, DEADLY CLASS, Uncanny X-Force) joins forces with the insanely talented MAX FIUMARA (Amazing Spider-Man, FOUR EYES, Lucifer) to take you through the dark science fiction world of THE SACRIFICERS! Get an advance look at 2023's most stunning new ongoing series with this Free Comic Book Day special! Preview Material Rating: Teen