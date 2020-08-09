Riot Games Opposes Archie Comics Over Jinx Trademark

At the beginning of 2018, Bleeding Cool noted a potential trademark clash. We noted that Li'l Jinx, created by Joe Edwards for Archie Comics in 1947 was depicted as a lovable but mischievous little girl, engaged in a comical battle of wills with her long-suffering father. And in 2012, Archie Comics decided to publish stories with a teenage version of the character. The first graphic novel, named simply Jinx, was released in April 2012 by J. Torres, Terry Austin, and Rick Burchett. A follow-up, Jinx: Little Miss Steps, was released in June 2013, continuing to chronicle the adventures of Jinx and her friends in high school.

But in 2018, Archie Comics applied to register a trademark for the word "Jinx" covering use in pretty much every possible medium. We also noted that in some cases, this seemed to compete with a trademark already being applied for by Riot Games for the word "Jinx". Jinx is a character in the Riot Games game League of Legends, and is also known as The Loose Cannon.

Jinx modifies her basic attacks by swapping between Pow-Pow, her minigun and Fishbones, her rocket launcher. Attacks with Pow-Pow grant Attack Speed, while attacks with Fishbones deal area of effect damage, gain increased range, and drain Mana.

League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Riot Games released in 2009. Well, this year it appears that the lawyers noticed and they want a multiplayer battle as well. So Riot Games is challenging Archie's trademark, and have asked – and been granted – an extension to file their opposition in full. That extension was granted last month to, well, right about now, actually. I will keep an eye on any relevant updates. Maybe they can suddenly decide to all be friends? You never know.