Rob Liefeld Recreates The Shield and The Mighty Crusaders For Archie

In May, Marvel Comics is kicking off Heroes Return for the twentieth anniversary of when Rob Liefeld and Jim Lee took over a bunch of titles and rebooted them from scratch. And in June, Rob Liefeld is doing his own celebration, courtesy of Archie Comics. After Rob Liefeld left the Heroes Reborn: Captain America title, he put out The Fighting American, using the Joe Simon and Jack Kirby character they created when they also stopped working on Captain America. It was a bit meta.

And now Liefeld is relaunching The Shield, Archie Comics' own American patriotic superhero, with Jack Morelli, as well as Liefeld reinventing the rest of Archie's Mighty Crusaders superhero line. The four-issue series of one-shots begins on the 30th of June with The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield.

The Shield is the name of several fictional patriotic superheroes created by MLJ (now known as Archie Comics) and first published before Captain America. As a result, the Shield is the first superhero with a costume based upon United States patriotic iconography. The character appeared in Pep Comics from issue #1 (Jan 1940) to #65 (Jan 1948) The name was used by MLJ/Archie for four characters. DC Comics' Impact line, which licensed the Archie properties, also used the name for several characters. In 2010, DC announced plans to integrate the Shield and other MLJ characters into the DC Universe, but in 2011 the rights to the characters reverted to Archie Comics. A fourth Shield was introduced in October 2015. Time for number five?

Here's the solicitation. And hey, Archie will be making the first issue entirely returnable for comic book retailers.

THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS: THE SHIELD #1 FIRST ISSUE IN AN ALL-NEW SERIES OF MIGHTY CRUSADERS ONE-SHOTS BY ROB LIEFELD! Legendary, best-selling author and comic creator Rob Liefeld reimagines Archie's iconic Mighty Crusaders library of characters in this new comic book series, starting with America's first patriotic superhero: The Shield! *Retailer orders for all covers placed by FOC date will be 100% returnable (no minimum)* Script: Rob Liefeld

Art: Rob Liefeld, Jack Morelli



This series of action-packed one-shots will shine a spotlight on the deep bench of superhero characters in the Archie Comics library, who share a long and storied history alongside the company's more familiar teen & romance publications, while remaining open and accessible to new readers.

Archie Comics is working with comic shop retailers to host virtual events, create exclusive variant covers for their stores, and deliver unique one-of-a-kind items timed to THE SHIELD ONE-SHOT's launch. Additional information for retailers will arrive in an upcoming Archie Comics Retailer Newsletter blast. THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS: THE SHIELD #1 is available for pre-order now from the Archie Comics Online Store.