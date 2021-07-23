Rob Williams and Will Conrad's Out Is Out From AWA In October 2021

Rob Williams, Will Conrad, and Marco Lesko's new vampire World War II comic book series Out, for Artists, Writers & Artisans (AWA) is "out" in October 2021, as well as a one-shot for alien medical comic ET-ER by Jeff McComsey, Dan Panosian, Javier Pulido and Shawn Crystal. Here are their full October 2021 solicits along with comics by JMS, Mike Deodato, Mark Russell and Frank Cho.

OUT #1 CVR A BRADSTREET (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

AUG211596

AUG211597 – OUT #1 CVR B DEODATO JR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rob Williams (A) Will Conrad (CA) Tim Bradstreet

In the waning days of World War Two, with the Allies advancing, a desperate Nazi officer unearths an ancient force of evil that he hopes will turn the tide of battle: a vampire. To test the power of his secret weapon, he unleashes the monster on an unsuspecting group of Allied POWs. It's up to Nocona, a Comanche language expert, to communicate with the

vampire to find out what it really wants.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ET-ER ONESHOT #1 CVR A ROBINSON

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

AUG211598

AUG211599 – ET-ER ONESHOT #1 CVR B DEODATO JR – 3.99

(W) Jeff McComsey, Dan Panosian (A) Javier Pulido, Shawn Crystal (CA) Andrew Robinson

Intergalactic virus liquefy one of your heads? Feeling a bit "off" ever since you drove through that black hole? Then visit the ET-ER, the galaxy's leading medical facility. This interplanetary crew of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and technicians is uniquely qualified to cure what ails you. There's no planet too far, no asteroid too small, no patient too, well alien – and they accept most forms of insurance. This super-sized debut special includes two stories of medical madness that are out of this world.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TELEPATHS #2 (OF 6)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

AUG211600

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A / CA) Steve Epting

The brand new epic from comic book legends J. Michael Straczynksi (The Amazing Spider-Man, Thor) and Steve Epting

(Captain America: The Winter Soldier). An electromagnetic disturbance results in the sudden awakening of telepathic

powers in a tenth of the Earth's population. In the moments after the world comes to grip with this development, newlyBoston police find themselves sent against a wrongly convicted prisoner who becomes a hero and leader of

other telepaths trying to escape a world in which their powers will make them targets. Both are heroes of their own story,

and the future may depend on whether or not trust can be found between them.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NOT ALL ROBOTS #3 (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

AUG211601

(W) Mark Russell (A) Mike Deodato (CA) Rahzzah

In the year 2056, robots have replaced human beings in the workforce. An uneasy co-existence develops between the newly intelligent robots and the ten billion humans living on Earth. Every human family is assigned a robot upon whom they are completely reliant. What could possibly go wrong? Meet the Walters, a human family whose robot, Razorball,

ominously spends his free time in the garage working on machines which they're pretty sure are designed to kill them in this sci-fi satire from Mark Russell (The Flintstones, Second Coming) and Mike Deodato Jr. (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Resistance).

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 3.99

FIGHT GIRLS #4

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

AUG211602

(W) Frank Cho (A / CA) Frank Cho

Ten hard-as-nails women face off in an ancient contest of champions where the winner truly takes all: the title of "Queen

of the Galaxy." To win the challenge each contestant must survive the hazards of the planet's harsh landscape, the

ferocious predators on and below its surface, and their fellow contestants. This edition of the contest has a twist: one of

the contestants is an infiltrator who has her eye on something bigger than the prize. Who is she and what does she really

want?

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MOTHS #5

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

AUG211603

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A / CA) Mike Choi

The next chapter of the ongoing saga of The Resistance takes an intimate look at a very special species of the superhuman race known as The Reborns. Emily Kai is what is known as a "Moth." She was granted immense power by the global pandemic known as "The Great Death," but with a caveat: The moment she taps into the power that resides

within her, a clock starts and Emily will have only six months to live. Granted the opportunity to bring immense beauty into the world, but only by paying the ultimate price, Emily embarks on a harrowing journey of self-discovery that will test her to her core and take her to places way beyond her wildest imagination.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MARJORIE FINNEGAN TEMPORAL CRIMINAL #6 (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

AUG211604

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Andy Clarke

She's Marjorie Finnegan. She's a temporal criminal. What more do you need to know?

Oh, all right then: all Marj wants to do is race up and down the time-lanes, stealing every shiny-gleamy-pretty-sparkly she can lay her hands on. But her larcenous trail from the Big Bang to the Ninety-fifth Reich has drawn the beady eye of the Temporal PD, whose number one Deputy Marshall is now hard on our heroine's tail-and taking things extremely personally. Worse still, Marj's worthless creep of an ex and his even scummier partner have seen an angle of their own in all this, and now intend to use her time-tech to change history for their own benefit. Marj's only ally? A guy called Tim. And he's just a head.

I mean come on, what use is just a head…?

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RESISTANCE UPRISING TP

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

AUG211605

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) C. P. Smith (CA) Rahzzah

Acclaimed writer J. Michael Straczynski returns to the prescient, ambitious world of The Resistance! In the wake of the assassination of their leader, the Resistance is in disarray, disconnected from each other and hunted by authorities around the world – including an army of "reborns" recruited by the American government. To avert decimation at the hands of a fascistic government crackdown, the Resistance must discover the ace up their sleeve, and then the key to unlocking it.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 9.99

CHARIOT TP (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

AUG211606

(W) Bryan Edward Hill (A) Priscilla Petraites (CA) Jeff Dekal

The Chariot was a Cold War-era secret government project to provide its star agent with a weapon unlike any other in the form of a super-charged muscle car. It sank into the ocean decades ago, and the agent along with it. Now, a petty criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he's about to find out that the agent's consciousness is still controlling it in this synthwave thriller.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 9.99

CASUAL FLING TP (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

AUG211607

(W) Jason Starr (A) Dalibor Talajic (CA) Dani

Jennifer Ryan has the perfect life. A loving family. A high paying job in corporate law. A luxurious apartment in upper Manhattan. Then one day she steps out of her marriage…and finds that her new lover isn't the one night stand she expected. Stalked and threatened with exposure, Jennifer attempts to unravel the true identity of her tormentor, discovering valuable clues in the trail of destruction left in this mysterious man's wake.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 9.99