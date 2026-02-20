Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: andy kubert, art adams, comicspro, david finch, joe casey, robert kirkman, skybound, terminal

Robert Kirkman Gets Big X-Men Creators To Help Him Create Terminal

Terminal, a new comic series by Robert Kirkman alongside Joe Casey, Andy Kubert, David Finch and Art Adams, announced at ComicsPRO

Terminal, a new comic book series in the style of X-Men by Robert Kirkman, Joe Casey, Andy Kubert, David Finch and Art Adams, from Skybound and Image Comics, was announced at ComicsPRO to comic book retailers today. You can follow along more announcements with this ComicsPRO handy tag right now.

It is worth noting that Robert Kirkman is a big X-Men fan and has clearly recruited some biggest X-Men artists from the eighties, nineties and noughties, who are still with us. Terminal looks like it will be to X-Men as Invincible was to Superman and Spider-Man.

Robert Kirkman called it "a new superhero book written by myself and Joe. It is drawn by Andy Kubert, David Finch, and Art Adams. Again, my goal is to give you product that is undeniable, that people are gonna be rushing into your store. I could not be more excited about the series. This is an expansive superhero universe, the first time I've done this since Invincible. This book is so massive that I would guess around 18 issues will be done by the time issue one ships. Joe Casey and I are writing it together. Andy, David Finch, Art Adams are all drawing different issues in arcs. We've been working on this for so long. Again, this is going to be a book that you can rely on to be shipping on time, that will always be there for you as the interest in the book hopefully grows over time."

Skybound VP Arune Singh followed up, calling Terminal as "some of the biggest names in comics who have redefined superheroes for decades coming together to tell this story, this is going to be unlike anything you've seen on your shelves for all those Invincible or X-Men fans looking for the next series, this is a place to go. So we've gotta look at a few of the covers so you can see from all the various artists working on series and look at the interior from Andy Kubert. We can't show you all the incredibly super sick violent stuff just quite yet, but let me tell you, they're giant eyeballs and have everything they shouldn't,so here's a sense of how the books look. This just makes me happy seeing Andy on interiors again. Terminal is going to be also feature a line bag program, what we can tell you right now, in true Robert Kirkman style, it is a blind bag with three surprise books in it unlike anything we've or anyone else has done before."

