Robin #8 Preview: In This Issue… Robin MAY DIE?!

ROBIN #8

DC Comics

0921DC165

0921DC166 – ROBIN #8 CVR B FRANCIS MANAPUL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Simone Di Meo

It's time for a rematch! Robin and Connor Hawke face off for round two in their winner-take-all battle for League of Lazarus supremacy, but with the tournament nearing its end, what surprises does Mother Soul have up her sleeve? I hope it doesn't involve that massive, hellish pit and the immortal monster lying within it—aw beans, it's about that, isn't it?!

In Shops: 11/23/2021

SRP: $3.99

