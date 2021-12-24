Robin #9 Preview: A Christmas Demon?

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Bleeding Cool, not a creature was stirring, except for one fool. Clickbait headlines were posted on the website with care, in hopes outraged readers soon would be there. Though it was Christmas, and there would be no news, alas there's no shortage of comic previews. Low effort articles, themselves do not write, and so Santa Jude Terror must work through the night. Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Christmas Eve edition. Like Santa in his sleigh, we're bringing you previews of all the Marvel and DC comics out next week, bolstered with clickbait headlines and just enough text here in this paragraph to ensure the articles meet the most rigorous SEO standards. Robin must fight a Lazarus Demon in this preview of Robin #9. And you thought your omicron holidays were a drag! Check out the preview below.

ROBIN #9

DC Comics

1021DC129

1021DC130 – ROBIN #9 CVR B FRANCIS MANAPUL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Roger Cruz (CA) Simone Di Meo

The Lazarus demon rises! The deadly end of the League of Lazarus is at hand! Countless fighters have fallen! And now, to save everyone on Lazarus Island, Damian must go one-on-one with a literal giant demon. Can Damian utilize everything he's learned in the tournament, or will he die for the last time?

In Shops: 12/28/2021

SRP: $3.99

