Robin Hobb Adapts Her Farseer Trilogy For Dark Horse Comics

The Farseer Trilogy by Megan Lindholm writing as Robin Hobb is an introspective but epic fantasy, following the early life of FitzChivalry Farseer, illegitimate son of a prince and melancholy hero, told in historical retrospect. Consider it "How I Met Your Farseer". Sorry, sorry, I won't try that again. The Farseer Trilogy is the first of five book series set in the Realm of the Elderlings, which ran from 1995 to 2017. And Dark Horse Comics is going right back to the beginning for a comic book adaptation.

And if you are a comics publisher with a literary genre license, such as Dark Horse Comics, you have no choice but to get the Queen of IP adaptation Jody Houser, who will be writing the book with Robin Hobb, drawn by Ryan Kelly, coloured by Jordie Bellaire, and lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and rename the comic to Assassin's Apprentice #1 with covers by Anna Steinbauer.

Until recently, Fitz was only known as "boy." The illegitimate son of a powerful noble, Fitz is taken in by his uncle, Prince Verity, who prepares the boy for a journey to the capital to meet his royal grandfather. But Fitz is not a normal child. An ancient power stirs inside him, something that will change the destiny of the Six Duchies forever! The incredibly influential fantasy novel comes to comics in this first installment of best-selling author Robin Hobbs' Assassin's Apprentice!

Look for the Liveship Traders Trilogy, the Tawny Man Trilogy, the four novels of the Rain Wild Chronicles and finally the Fitz and the Fool Trilogy, in years to come. But for now Assassin's Apprentice #1 (of 6) will be in comic book stores on the 14th of December, 2022 for $3.99. I wonder how far they will get with it going forward?