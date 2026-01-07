Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: imperial, nova, pepe larraz, rocket raccoon

Rocket Raccoon Explains Imperial In Amazing Spider-Man #19 (Spoilers)

Rocket Raccoon explains Imperial in Amazing Spider-Man #19 as Raelith Of The Wretched tells Peter Parker what she really, really wants

Article Summary Rocket Raccoon delivers a hilarious fruits and veggies analogy explaining the Imperial event aftermath

Peter Parker's adventure with Raelith Of The Wretched brings unexpected cosmic chaos and awkward romance

Nova: Centurion #3 echoes Spider-Man's loneliness, focusing on intergalactic fallout and lost alliances

Spider-Man faces hellish new threats, personal promises, and responsibility in Amazing Spider-Man #19

Amazing Spider-Man #19 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz is published today by Marvel Comics. With Peter Parker getting all snugly with Raelith Of The Wretched, as the comedy foreigner trope struggling with American English. Including the 101 varieties of ice cream.

The situation they are currently in is something echoed in today's Nova: Centurion #3 by Jed MacKay and Alvaro Lopez as Richard Rider, as a man fighting on the line who no longer has the intergalactic backup he once could rely on. He is now a One Man Nova Corps.

But Rocket Raccoon makes a much better explanation using fruits and vegetables regarding what went down in the Imperial event and the state it left everyone in. Even She-Hulk.

Of course, it's not enough to put Peter Parker off when he does the dirty on his friends and lovers for, you know, responsibility and all that guff. I mean, come on now.

However it turns out that the tossed salad promised by Rocket Raccoon isn't quite as present as he had suggested in his very visual demonstration at breakfast.

It's as plain sailing as Piccadilly Circus at 3am on a Monday morning. You just can't quite believe it.

Which means there might be something waiting for him that caused such destruction. Regular readers will know exactly who cleared the way for him, and is waiting for him now at the edge of an interstellar gate. But friends will be friends and he did make a promise to Raelith Of The Wretched that she is going to make sure he keeps.

You did, Peter, you really did. Man, that Pepe Larraz is good. Amazing Spider-Man #19 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz, and Nova: Centurion #3 by Jed MacKay and Alvaro Lopez are both published today by Marvel Comics.

Nova: Centurion #3 by Jed MacKay, Alvaro Lopez

NOVA ON THE VERGE! An old grudge from the Annihilation War comes due as NOVA and RAVENOUS throw down with credits – to say nothing of life and death! – in the balance! Will Rich Rider survive to see a positive number in his bank account?! All is not as it seems, though, and crew member CAMMI will make a discovery that changes everything

NOVA ON THE VERGE! An old grudge from the Annihilation War comes due as NOVA and RAVENOUS throw down with credits – to say nothing of life and death! – in the balance! Will Rich Rider survive to see a positive number in his bank account?! All is not as it seems, though, and crew member CAMMI will make a discovery that changes everything Amazing Spider-Man #19 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz

SPIDEY VS. HELLGATE, ROUND TWO! The spacefaring SPIDER-MAN heads back to Earth – only to find HELLGATE standing in his way! Spider-Man's finally strong enough to beat the most powerful foe he's ever faced…right?!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!