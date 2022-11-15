Rocketship's Imprint For Kids, Bottleneck, Starts With Felix The Cat

Webcomic-to-print publisher Rocketship Entertainment announced today that it will be rolling out Bottlerocket, a new imprint for early readers (Ages 6-10) and middle-grade (Ages 8-12) titles. For its first title, Bottlerocket is partnering with Studio Stario to publish Dreamworks Animation's Felix the Cat by Mike Federali, Bob Frantz (Metalshark Bro), and Tracy Yardly (Sonic the Hedgehog). The pre-order campaign for Felix the Cat launched today on Kickstarter and features several exclusive products, including a Felix and friends enamel pin set, a dust jacket by Ringo-nominated artist Thom Zahler (Cupid's Arrows, My Little Pony), and prints from Zahler and Eisner Award winner Art Baltazar (Tiny Titans, Young Justice). You can read a full preview below.

"We've put a lot of love and time into this story, and I'm so grateful that it's making its way to the fans. Felix has always been a favourite of mine, so it was very important to take the time with NBCUniversal to get it right. Being able to bring new Felix stories to life is a dream come true, and I hope the fans enjoy the ride as much as we did," said writer and Studio Stario president Mike Federali. The new imprint will also be publishing future Studio Stario titles, including Go Beezerk! and Cosmic Fox.

In addition to its partnership with Studio Stario, Bottlerocket will be publishing the second volume of Emilia Ojala's graphic novel series Fox Fires, the webtoon series Spirits: The Soul Collector by Colin Lawler and Joseph Grabowski, and Rob Feldman's Ringo-nominated Cyko KO, which was recently announced as an animated series starring Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory).

"With Bottlerocket, our goal is to bring the magic we had growing up on a steady diet of comics to readers of all ages today, so when we got the chance to partner with Studio Stario and DreamWorks Animation on Felix the Cat as the imprint's first title, it felt like a once in a lifetime opportunity that we simply couldn't pass up," said Tom Akel, CEO of Rocketship Entertainment.

Felix the Cat

From Mike Federali, Bob Frantz and artist Tracy Yardley comes an all-new adventure with Felix the Cat. Felix must face the new menace XILEF who has appeared from another dimension. But first, he must defeat all his classic enemies like The Professor, Roc Bottom, and Master Cylinder, or he'll have to hand over his Magic Bag O' Tricks forever! During these new challenges Felix meets new friends that will forever change the Felix universe!

Rocketship Release Date: Spring 2023

Go Beezerk!

From writer Mike Federali and artist Shane Campos comes Go Beezerk! Beezerk is the hero of our story. He is positive and upbeat even when things look grim! His B-SUIT let's him fly (pretty fast), gives him "Bee Strength" (whatever that is) and "Senses Plus" via his headset and goggles.

Rocketship Release Date: Fall 2023

Cosmic Fox

From writer Mike Federali and artist Mighty G comes Cosmic Fox. Kirby Carter has been given Super-Speed, Strength, Invulnerability, and Fox-Fu to locate Cosmic Cobras on Earth. With the help of his family, friends, and teacher, he'll learn what it truly means to be a hero and defend Earth from an Invasion!

Rocketship Release: Fall 2023

Fox Fires

Created by Emilia Ojala, Fox Fires is an all-ages fantasy-adventure that is inspired by Finnish folklore. The Fox Fires are a gate between this world and the land of the dead – it allows souls to visit their loved ones. But suddenly, the Fox Fires disappear. Our main character, a young raccoon dog named Raate, heads north to find what's happened to Repo, the fire fox whose burning fur is said to make the Fox Fires appear in the sky. On her journey, Raate meets all kinds of interesting creatures, and also new friends.

Rocketship Release: Volume 1 Available Now, Volume 2 Fall 2023

Spirits: The Soul Collector Volume 1

The hit webcomic created by Colin Lawler and Joseph Grabowski, Spirits, is an all-ages fantasy/adventure comic. It follows 12-year-old Will Thompson as he learns to see the spirits around us to find and rescue his younger brother's stolen soul. Spirits is the winner of the Bleeding Cool Reader's Choice Award for Best Supernatural Comic.

Rocketship Release: Volume 1 Spring 2023, Volume 2 Fall 2023

Cyko KO Volume 1

Introducing SuperEarth's greatest hero, Cyko KO! The motorcycle-riding, pinball-addicted, stuntman that his world deserves but really doesn't need. Follow Cyko along with his partner Peachy Keen and their adorable pet Meemop, as they head into harrowing hijinks heaving with crazy characters, cunning clones, spooky mansions, monsters, mayhem and mystery! This collection features all of Cyko's previous adventures, plus an all new 24-page story for the first time!

Rocketship Release: Summer 2023